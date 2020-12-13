TURQUOISE HILL 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. - TRQ

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until December 14, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ), if they purchased the Company's securities between July 17, 2018 and July 31, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Turquoise Hill and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-trq/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by December 14, 2020 .

About the Lawsuit

Turquoise Hill and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) underground development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine, which was the Company's principal asset, was not progressing as planned; (ii) significant undisclosed underground stability issues called into question the design of the mine; (iii) publicly disclosed estimates of the cost, completion and production dates from the mine were not achievable; (iv) the capital required for the Oyu Tolgoi development would cost substantially more than a billion dollars over what the Company had represented; and (v) the Company would require additional financing and/or equity to complete the project.

The case is Franchi v. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., No. 20-cv-08585.

