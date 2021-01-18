Turquoise Hill announces fourth quarter 2020 production, 2021 operational and financial guidance and provides an update on undercut criteria discussions

MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today announced fourth quarter 2020 production for Oyu Tolgoi, as well as operational and financial guidance for 2021 and provided an update on undercut criteria discussions.

Operational highlights

Full year copper production of 149,631 tonnes vs original guidance range of 140,000 – 170,000 tonnes

Full year gold production of 181,858 ounces vs original guidance range of 120,000 – 150,000 ounces

Full year mill throughput of 40,200,279 tonnes was slightly lower than 2019 due to the processing of more, harder Phase 4B ore

ore Safety performance at Oyu Tolgoi in 2020 remained consistent with an All Injury Frequency Rate of 0.15

The project has exceeded one million tonnes of material moved through Shaft 2 since commissioning

Shaft 4 work is now focused on final pre-sinking activities

2021 C1 1 cash costs are expected to be in the range of negative $0.50 to negative $0.80 per pound of copper produced

cash costs are expected to be in the range of negative to negative per pound of copper produced Access to higher copper and gold grades in Q4 2020 is expected to continue throughout 2021. Shipments across the Chinese border have been maintained despite COVID-19 measures in Mongolia

2021 guidance

Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 160,000 to 180,000 tonnes of copper and 500,000 to 550,000 ounces of gold in concentrates in 2021 from processing of both open pit and underground development material. The increase in gold production in 2021 compared with 2020 is the result of transitioning to the higher-grade ore lower in Phase 4B. We have been advised by the manager that recent geotechnical concerns in Phase 4B have required changes to the mine design impacting both 2021 and 2022, resulting in a reduction in metal delivery expectations. In light of the additional optimisation of Phase 4B currently underway, which is expected to be completed in Q1 2021, the Company anticipates releasing its 2022 Outlook at the conclusion thereof.

Operating cash costs for 2021 are expected to be $800 million to $850 million.

Capital expenditure for 2021 on a cash-basis is expected to be approximately $120 million to $160 million for open-pit operations and $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion for the underground, exclusive of any expenditure on power.

Open-pit capital is mainly comprised of deferred stripping, equipment purchases, tailings storage facility construction and maintenance componentization. Underground capital is inclusive of VAT.

2021 C1 cash costs are expected to be in the range of negative $0.50 to negative $0.80 per pound of copper produced, an improvement upon 2020 due to the increased gold production and higher forecast 2021 price assumptions. Unit cost guidance assumes the midpoint of the expected 2021 copper and gold production ranges and gold commodity assumptions of $1,880 per ounce.

Oyu Tolgoi underground update

Work on the project has continued to progress despite COVID-19 controls and ongoing travel restrictions implemented by the Government of Mongolia . Although expatriates started to return to Mongolia from July through December 2020 , COVID-19 cases in-country have resulted in increased restrictions on both domestic and international travel.

. Although expatriates started to return to from July through , COVID-19 cases in-country have resulted in increased restrictions on both domestic and international travel. With the assistance of vendor representatives now on site, installation and commissioning of equipment continues at Shafts 3 and 4. Activities at Shaft 4 are now focused on completing all construction and commissioning activities for load testing and verification in preparation for shaft sinking, which is expected to commence early in Q1 2021. Should flight restrictions continue, productivity on the project and the ability to perform specialised maintenance and commissioning activities could be impacted.

First sustainable production for Panel 0 is not anticipated to be affected and we will communicate any implications, particularly for Panel 1 and Panel 2 ramp-up which Shaft 3 and 4 support, at an appropriate time.

Undercut criteria

Rio Tinto has publicly announced criteria which it considers need to be met before the project can begin caving operations by commencement of the undercutting process, currently scheduled for June 2021. These criteria include non-technical matters including securing the approval of the Government of Mongolia for the 2020 feasibility study, reaching an agreement with Turquoise Hill and the Government of Mongolia on the funding plan to bring the project to completion, and an extension of the existing power supply arrangements and the signing of a power purchase agreement with the state-owned power company for domestic supply. The criteria supporting the undercut decision, including the non-technical criteria publicly announced by Rio Tinto, have not been agreed to by the shareholders of Oyu Tolgoi LLC. Turquoise Hill does not agree that all of these additional non-technical criteria are either appropriate or necessary and is engaging with Rio Tinto and Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC ("Erdenes") to address the areas of disagreement, with the objective, which Turquoise Hill believes it shares with Erdenes, of preserving the timeline for project completion. If agreement is not reached on the undercut criteria in a timely manner, or if the undercut criteria proposed by Rio Tinto are included and not met, there is a risk that the undercut will not occur as planned. Any significant delay to the undercut would have a materially adverse impact on schedule as well as the timing and quantum of underground capital expenditure and would materially adversely impact the timing of expected cash flows from the Oyu Tolgoi underground project, thereby increasing the amount of Turquoise Hill's incremental funding requirement.

Oyu Tolgoi Production Data

All data represents full production and sales on a 100% basis



4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full Year Full Year

2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020















Open pit material mined ('000 tonnes) 28,122 26,834 23,218 23,979 23,663 101,316 97,694 Ore treated ('000 tonnes) 11,088 10,889 9,645 10,072 9,594 40,777 40,200 Average mill head grades:













Copper (%) 0.42 0.42 0.47 0.45 0.50 0.45 0.46 Gold (g/t) 0.15 0.15 0.19 0.21 0.41 0.29 0.24 Silver (g/t) 1.06 1.14 1.22 1.22 1.16 1.13 1.18 Concentrates produced ('000 tonnes) 152.6 164.5 169.9 168.5 190.2 674.6 693.1 Average concentrate grade (% Cu) 21.6 21.4 21.5 21.5 21.9 21.7 21.6 Production of metals in concentrates:













Copper ('000 tonnes) 32.9 35.2 36.5 36.3 41.6 146.3 149.6 Gold ('000 ounces) 24 26 31 37 88 242 182 Silver ('000 ounces) 190 214 212 219 231 867 876 Concentrate sold ('000 tonnes) 157.5 125.9 194.3 167.9 181.5 724.7 669.6 Sales of metals in concentrates:













Copper ('000 tonnes) 32.3 25.8 39.7 34.4 37.9 149.9 137.8 Gold ('000 ounces) 25 20 31 34 66 274 150 Silver ('000 ounces) 244 146 220 201 194 896 760 Metal recovery (%)













Copper 74.2 74.3 79.1 78.9 85.9 78.7 79.6 Gold 48.2 46.0 52.0 53.7 68.8 63.6 58.6 Silver 53.5 51.5 55.8 54.6 64.3 58.1 56.4

