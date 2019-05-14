Turquoise Hill announces results of voting for directors

VANCOUVER, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Turquoise Hill Resources today announced that the nominees set forth in its management proxy circular dated March 13, 2019 were elected as directors of Turquoise Hill Resources. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders, which took place on May 14, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec, are set out below.

Election of Directors

According to votes received, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Turquoise Hill Resources until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Alan Chirgwin 1,501,650,035 86.33% 237,748,967 13.67% James W. Gill 1,348,945,867 77.55% 390,453,135 22.45% R. Peter Gillin 1,334,830,534 76.74% 404,568,468 23.26% Stephen Jones 1,553,763,247 89.33% 185,635,755 10.67% Ulf Quellmann 1,706,694,031 98.12% 32,704,971 1.88% Russel C. Robertson 1,301,917,253 74.85% 437,481,749 25.15% Maryse Saint-Laurent 1,298,586,450 74.66% 440,812,552 25.34%

Final results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders will be filed on SEDAR.

About Turquoise Hill

Turquoise Hill (TRQ: TSX, NYSE, NASDAQ) is an international mining company focused on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in southern Mongolia, which is the Company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC; the remaining 34% interest is held by Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, a Mongolian state-owned entity.



