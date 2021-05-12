Turquoise Hill Announces Results of Voting for Directors

TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD

May 12, 2021, 17:54 ET

MONTREAL, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today announced that the nominees set forth in its management proxy circular dated March 26, 2021 were elected as directors of Turquoise Hill. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders, which took place on May 12, 2021, are set out below.

Election of Directors

According to votes received, each of the following seven management nominees was elected as a director of Turquoise Hill to hold office until the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders or until the director's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

George Burns

143,281,680

88.96%

17,775,025

11.04%

R. Peter Gillin

129,988,745

80.71%

31,067,960

19.29%

Alfred P. Grigg

133,864,450

83.12%

27,192,255

16.88%

Stephen Jones

135,542,923

84.16%

25,513,782

15.84%

Russel C. Robertson

133,868,003

83.12%

27,188,702

16.88%

Maryse Saint-Laurent

134,154,570

83.30%

26,902,135

16.70%

Steve Thibeault

144,452,375

89.69%

16,604,330

10.31%

Final results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders will be filed on SEDAR.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill is an international mining company focused on the operation and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, which is the Company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi); Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Erdenes), a Mongolian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 34% interest.

