Turtle Back Zoo Achieves Humane Certification for Animal Welfare

The American Humane Conservation program is the first-ever certification program solely devoted to helping verify the humane treatment of animals living in zoos, aquariums, and conservation centers across the globe. The program enforces rigorous, evidence-based standards of comprehensive animal welfare, developed by an independent Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of world-renowned leaders in the fields of animal science, animal behavior, animal ethics, and conservation.

"American Humane is proud to recognize Turtle Back Zoo with its prestigious Humane Certified™ seal of approval," said American Humane President and CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert. "The American Humane Conservation program's independent, third-party audit verified Turtle Back Zoo's commitment to providing the animals under its care with the highest standards of humane, verifiable and transparent animal care."

"Receiving certification from American Humane couldn't make me happier," said Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. "We have invested a great deal to transform Turtle Back Zoo into a destination attraction and providing our animals with the highest quality of care is an integral part of our mission. Having the support of American Humane is further proof that we are committed to conservation and raising the public's awareness about animals and their important roles in our world."

The American Humane Conservation program's extensive criteria exhaustively verify the many dimensions of animal welfare and well-being, with areas of evaluation including: excellent health and housing; positive social interactions within groups of animals, as well as between animals and handlers; safe and stimulating environments, with concern for factors such as appropriate lighting, sound levels, air quality, and thermoregulation; and evidence of thorough preparation and protocols established to prevent and manage medical or operational emergencies.

For added rigor, Turtle Back Zoo's compliance with the American Humane Conservation standards was verified through an independent audit.

You can read more about the American Humane Conservation program here: http://humaneconservation.org/

About American Humane

Founded in 1877, American Humane is the country's first national humane organization. For more information about American Humane, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org.

About Turtle Back Zoo

Turtle Back Zoo is committed to providing an enriching recreational experience that fosters excellence in wildlife education and wildlife conservation, so that present and future generations are inspired to understand, appreciate and protect the fragile interdependence of all living things. For more information about Turtle Back Zoo, please visit www.TurtleBackZoo.com.

