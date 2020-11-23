Turtle Beach & ROCCAT Deliver The High-Quality Console & PC Accessories Gamers Want This Holiday Season

"Our 2020 lineup is the strongest in our history and I couldn't be prouder of what Turtle Beach and ROCCAT have achieved this year in delivering award-winning, top-selling console and PC gaming accessories," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. "Updating legendary headsets like the original Stealth 600 & 700 to meet the next-gen performance of new consoles was no small task, and the new Gen 2s are already exceeding gamers expectations and performing as top-sellers. On PC, we continue expanding ROCCAT's impressive portfolio to offer an even wider variety PC headsets, mice, keyboards, and more, and not only do the new Elo, Vulcan, and Burst products look and feel absolutely amazing; they've set records as our most pre-ordered PC products. We're collectively over-delivering on performance, precision, comfort, and value, and Turtle Beach and ROCCAT's latest offerings are the best way gamers can experience immersive gameplay this holiday season."

ROCCAT's 2020 lineup elevates PC gaming to new heights with the iconic brand's impressive assortment of precision PC gear, starting with the all-new Elo series PC headsets. The Elo headsets combine ROCCAT's award-winning German design and innovation with Turtle Beach's gaming audio expertise and exclusive technologies. The Elo X Stereo delivers premium stereo sound and multiplatform connectivity for a MSRP of $49.99. PC gamers can step-up to the Elo 7.1 USB which adds a powered USB connection, immersive surround sound, and AIMO intelligent lighting for a MSRP of $69.99. Finally, the Elo 7.1 Air adds wireless connectivity and Superhuman Hearing® for a $99.99 MSRP. The Vulcan Pro and compact Vulcan TKL Pro are the latest additions to the ever-popular Vulcan keyboard series, available for $199.99 and $159.99 MSRPs, respectively. The Pro keyboards feature ROCCAT's ridiculously fast Titan Optical Switch technology that registers keystrokes up to 100 times faster than standard mechanical switches. Additionally, the Vulcan TKL was introduced as the compact version of the brand's fan-favorite keyboard design featuring Titan Linear (Speed) or Titan Tactile mechanical switches for a MSRP of $129.99. Lastly, the Burst Pro and Burst Core mice also feature Titan Optical Switch tech to register mouse clicks faster than the competition. The Burst mice offer PC gamers an all-new symmetrical, ergonomic shape and extremely lightweight feel at just 68g – available for MSRPs of $59.99 and $29.99, respectively.

"Our philosophy is focused on achieving the highest levels of design and performance, and our Elo headsets, Vulcan keyboards, and Burst mice outperform the competition in every respect of speed and style," said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. "Our Titan Optical Switch technology is the result of three years of painstakingly intricate design to take full advantage of the speed, precision, and durability benefits of optical, while retaining that familiar 'click' feeling our fans love in our keyboards and mice. And now we also have the power of Turtle Beach's decades-long expertise in gaming audio in our Elo headsets; all of which combine to make a sleek-looking, beautifully RGB-lit PC gaming battle station that will give gamers a competitive advantage as they play through the holidays."

For the latest information on Turtle Beach products, accessories, and stories, visit the Turtle Beach website at www.turtlebeach.com and the Turtle Beach Blog at https://blog.turtlebeach.com. Fans can also follow Turtle Beach on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information on ROCCAT's lineup of high-quality, German-engineered PC gaming accessories, visit https://roccat.org.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (https://corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.org) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

SOURCE Turtle Beach Corporation

