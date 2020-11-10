Turtle Beach & ROCCAT Sponsor 12 Episodes Of The Gamer Hour Series From Esportz Network & Reuters Broadcast Solutions

"We're excited to be working with Esports Network and The Gamer Hour to highlight the positive impact gaming plays in the lives of some fascinating people," notes Ryan Dell, SVP Global Marketing at Turtle Beach. "Chris and team at The Gamer Hour are developing amazing content and we look forward to seeing more episodes."

During a varied gaming career going back to 2002, Chris Puckett has been an esports broadcaster, player, producer, tournament lead, and commentator. Starting as a professional player in the early competitive scenes of Halo and Call of Duty, he quickly became one of esports' top personalities. Since Overwatch League's inaugural season in 2018, his two years as a primary host helped pave the way for his ongoing success. Puckett's recent celebrity guests in The Gamer Hour's debut season include rising NBA standouts Josh Hart and Hamidou Diallo, and top NFL wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, among others.

"We are excited to be working with Turtle Beach as a leading sponsor, and as a top brand that is well known in the gaming industry," said Mark Thimmig, chairman, CEO of Esportz Network. "Turtle Beach headsets are a favorite of gamers, making The Gamer Hour the perfect showcase for their brand and products."

Esportz Network's exciting new entertainment esports talk show was designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for high-quality, fun, and compelling video-on-demand esports and gaming programming. The first late night show dedicated to all things gaming and esports puts you the gamer – first and foremost – with your favorite celebrities playing and talking about your favorite games, every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. PST. The show appeals to a broad audience including dedicated and casual gamers through the draw of its celebrity guests.

Turtle Beach's Stealth 700 Gen 2 and Stealth 600 Gen 2 gaming headsets are the successors to the brand's original best-selling wireless headsets, and were the first cross-generation compatible headsets available that work with both the current Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as the all-new Xbox Series X|S and PS5™ systems. On the PC side, ROCCAT's all-new Elo 7.1 Air, Elo 7.1 USB, and Elo X Stereo PC headsets combine the best of ROCCAT's award-winning German design and engineering with Turtle Beach's audio expertise and exclusive technologies. ROCCAT also recently introduced new additions to its award-winning Vulcan keyboard design with the Vulcan Pro, Vulcan TLK Pro, and Vulcan TKL. The two Pro models debut the brand's groundbreaking Titan Optical Switch™ that registers response rates 100 times faster than standard mechanical switches, with a lifespan twice as long at 100 million clicks. ROCCAT's new Burst mice also use Titan Optical Switch technology to be the fastest and most responsive mice available, and the Burst Pro's translucent honeycomb shell makes it one of the lightest mice at just 68 grams while displaying ROCCAT's AIMO® intelligent lighting like never before.

The Gamer Hour, which is filmed at the iconic New York City Times Square Reuters studio, is available globally now on Fite.TV and more than 50 media distribution platforms. Fans can view the show and follow upcoming guests and showtimes at www.thegamerhour.com and on social media.

For more information on Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For the latest on ROCCAT's line-up of high-quality, German-engineered PC gaming accessories, visit ROCCAT.org, and be sure to follow ROCCAT on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Esportz Entertainment Corp.

Esportz Entertainment Corp. is located at the epicenter of esports, surrounded by hundreds of the greatest names in game development, arenas, tournament play, and those who drive the global esports industry. Esportz Entertainment Corp. through its Esportz Network, (https://www.esportznetwork.com) – one of the largest global esports news organizations with over 90 reporters, photographers, videographers around the world, and a Reuters global partner for esports – covering esports leagues, teams, athletes, along with the people and the companies behind the sport in a manner that matches the excitement and rapid global growth of esports. Esportz Network is developing additional high-quality programming directed to the broader esports/gaming audience and communities.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world's leading gaming audio and accessory providers. The Turtle Beach® brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT® brand (www.roccat.org) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

SOURCE Turtle Beach Corporation

