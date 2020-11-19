Turtle Beach & TIDAL Bring Gaming & Music Closer Together Through Expanded Partnership Featuring Top Artists

"We're excited to broaden our partnership with TIDAL and their collection of unique artists, and to continue exploring the touchpoints where gaming and music intersect," said Ryan Dell, SVP of Global Marketing at Turtle Beach. "We're looking forward to working with TIDAL, R.LUM.R, and many more amazing artists as we create and share truly engaging content that shows the large and positive impact gaming and music plays in their lives."

Gaming and music continue to come to life through TIDAL's Gaming Moods module, where members access a series of playlists designed for gamers to enjoy while playing their favorite games. Featuring 21 video game soundtracks and 12 mood playlists, fans can revisit classic hits from video game franchises. Tracks include Guns N Roses "Welcome to the Jungle" from Madden, The Internet's "Special Affair," and a variety of additional mellow or charged-up tracks to suit the mood. TIDAL members can access the playlists on TIDAL.com/gaming.

To celebrate the new partnership and welcome R.LUM.R into the family, Turtle Beach and renowned collab artist and sneaker guru, Kickstradomis, created a custom Stealth 600 Gen 2 headset that evokes R.LUM.R 's style.

For giveaways, Turtle Beach and ROCCAT are offering gamers some of the best gaming accessories in the industry. In addition to Turtle Beach's flagship Elite Pro 2 headset for the R.LUM.R giveaway, gamers will also see opportunities to get their ears into the all-new Stealth 600 & 700 Gen 2 wireless headsets. The Gen 2 models are the successors to the brand's original best-selling wireless headsets and are compatible with both the new Xbox Series X|S and PS5™ as well as the Xbox One and PS4™. PC gamers looking to update their desktop battle station will have access to ROCCAT's latest award-winning PC accessories, including the all-new Elo series PC headsets, its highly acclaimed Vulcan series keyboards, Burst series mice and more.

To learn more about TIDAL and Turtle Beach's new digital program, visit TIDAL.com/TurtleBeach. For more information on Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information ROCCAT's line-up of high-quality, German-engineered PC gaming accessories, visit ROCCAT.org, and be sure to follow ROCCAT on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 56 countries, the streaming service has more than 70 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—recordings which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA), Sony's 360 Reality Audio recordings, and Dolby Atmos Music.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.org) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "project", "intend" and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the implementation of any businesses we acquire, our indebtedness, the outcome of our HyperSound strategic review process, the Company's liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Turtle Beach Corporation

Related Links

http://turtlebeach.com

