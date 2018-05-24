Turtle Beach And Esports Phenoms Houston Outlaws Band Together

With this new partnership, Turtle Beach and the Houston Outlaws will #bandtogether in effort to achieve resounding victories across each week of the Overwatch season. The team will use Turtle Beach's Elite gear in training, streams, and practice, and the two organizations will collaborate to bring Outlaws fans closer to the pro players with behind the scenes content and activations. These plans include opportunities to engage with fans at Outlaws viewing parties, as well as events reaching beyond core gamers that tap into Texas' storied sports culture and burgeoning passion for esports. The partnership will also bring fans new ways to relive the best moments of the week's games and gain greater insight into the work and dedication it takes to be an Outlaw.

"Joining forces with the Houston Outlaws as they compete for the Overwatch League championship is a tremendous honor, and we are well-versed in working with teams to help deliver championships," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. "Texas is famous for its sports fandom, and Outlaws fans are no exception. The fervor for their team will only grow as the victories pile up and they compete for championships. Helping the Outlaws team achieve the success they and their fans deserve is a challenge we are excited to be a part of."

Ryan Musselman, SVP of Global Partnerships at Infinite Esports & Entertainment, parent company of the Houston Outlaws commented, "Week over week preparation for OWL matches is an intense process that must be met with the best possible performance products, and Turtle Beach has demonstrated that they are instrumental when it comes to audio. Turtle Beach's history of providing an elite in-game audio experience for OpTic Gaming made them a natural fit for this expanded partnership in order to support the rigorous training of the Houston Outlaws."

Working together, Turtle Beach and the Houston Outlaws solidify their mutual pursuit of hearing everything and defeating everyone. Turtle Beach's Elite line defines esports gaming audio equipment, delivering best-in-class audio performance for game sound and crystal-clear team chat, with innovative comfort-driven technologies to ensure players stay comfortable and cool under fire.

About Houston Outlaws

The Houston Outlaws is OpTic Gaming's Overwatch League franchise, and one of 12 teams competing in the inaugural season of the League. Founded in 2007 by CEO Hector Rodriguez, OpTic Gaming is an industry-defining esports, media and entertainment organization that is widely known for its passionate global community and perennial success across multiple esports titles. The Houston Outlaws is a significant milestone in OpTic's history and an opportunity for the organization to continue to shape the future of esports. Learn more @OutlawsOW.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (http://corp.turtlebeach.com) designs innovative, market-leading audio products for the consumer, healthcare and commercial sectors. Under its award-winning Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com), the Company has been the clear market share leader for the past five-plus years with its wide selection of acclaimed gaming headsets for use with Xbox One and PlayStation 4, as well as personal computers and mobile/tablet devices. Under the HyperSound brand (www.hypersound.com), the Company markets pioneering directed audio solutions that have applications in hearing healthcare, digital signage and kiosks and consumer electronics. The Company's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

