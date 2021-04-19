Turtle Beach Announces Appointment Of Yie-Hsin Hung To The Board Of Directors

Yie-Hsin Hung currently serves as the Chief Executive Oﬃcer of New York Life Investment Management – a global asset manager with more than $400 billion of assets under management – a role she has held since 2015. Ms. Hung has been with New York Life Investment Management since 2010. Prior to her role as CEO, she held various leadership roles in the company, including Co-President, Head of Institutional Investments, and Head of Alternative Investments. Before joining New York Life Investment Management, she worked at a number of investment firms, including Bridgewater Associates and Morgan Stanley. Ms. Hung has over 30 years of capital markets, M&A, and investment management experience. She has a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Northwestern University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"We have been looking to add to our capital markets expertise for quite some time now and we are very pleased to announce the addition of our newest board member, Ms. Yie-Hsin Hung, who brings over three decades of significant capital markets, M&A, capital allocation, and executive leadership to Turtle Beach," said Juergen Stark, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. "Yie-Hsin's investor perspective, cross-functional expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to implement our strategic growth initiatives, and we're thrilled to welcome her to our team."

Added Ms. Hung, "I've enjoyed getting to know all the directors and am delighted to be joining the excellent board at Turtle Beach, particularly at this exciting time as the Company continues expanding into new categories and geographies with a balance sheet that creates significant strategic flexibility."

Throughout her career, Ms. Hung has been recognized by numerous organizations for her leadership and impact on the financial services industry. Her awards and accolades include being named in Barrons' 2020 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance for the second consecutive year, being named one of the 25 Most Powerful Women in Finance by American Banker each year from 2017-2020, and being the recipient of the 2018 North American Industry Leadership Award from 100 Women in Finance. Additionally, Ms. Hung has been recognized for her achievements in executive leadership by top organizations. In 2019, she received the Inspirational Leader Award from Ascend – Pan Asian Leaders and was also awarded 2019's Person of the Year by the Markets Choice Awards. Ms. Hung has also received a Distinguished Alumni Medal from Northwestern University in 2019 and was named a Top 25 Inspiring Leader by Apex for Youth in 2017.

