Turtle Beach Announces Retirement Of Chairman Ronald Doornink; Chief Executive Officer Juergen Stark Named Chairman

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- November 6, 2019 – Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), a leading gaming accessory brand, today announced that Ronald Doornink, who has served as the chairman of the Company's board of directors since 2010, has decided to step down as chairman and to retire from the board at the end of 2019.

The board has unanimously appointed current CEO and board member Juergen Stark to succeed Doornink as chairman effective January 1, 2020. Mr. Stark has been the Company's CEO and a member of the board since 2014, and will continue as CEO. In addition, the board unanimously appointed Director Bill Keitel as lead independent director.

"For the last nine years, I have been privileged to work with a company that has set the standard of excellence for gaming headsets," commented Mr. Doornink. "Our employees' commitment and passion for this industry has enabled Turtle Beach to be the market leader for ten years running. I am proud to have been a part of what Turtle Beach has accomplished, and I wish everyone associated with this great company all the best for continued success in the years to come."

Turtle Beach's newly appointed Lead Independent Board Director Bill Keitel stated: "On behalf of the Turtle Beach board of directors, I would like to congratulate Ron for his distinguished career and unwavering service to this organization over the past nine years. His corporate leadership and integrity have helped this company navigate to the leading position it carries today, and we wish him well in his retirement.

"The naming of Juergen as chairman was part of a thoughtful review undertaken by our board. He brings the right skillset as we have observed firsthand over the past seven years through his duties as CEO and board member, and also in leveraging the experience he gained in his prior role as COO of Motorola Mobility's mobile business. We are confident that Juergen's relentless drive and passion for excellence will continue to show through as he leads our board, while continuing to drive the business forward on a day-to-day basis as CEO."

"Ron's contributions to Turtle Beach have been invaluable, and it has been a privilege to serve on the board with him," said Mr. Stark. "During his tenure, his strategic vision and focus on execution have inspired Turtle Beach to achieve success for our customers, employees, and shareholders. Personally, I can't imagine a better partner to work with over the past seven years and I will miss working with him. On behalf of Turtle Beach, I would like to extend a sincere thanks to Ron for his years of service and the valuable impact he has made on the company."

