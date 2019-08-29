Turtle Beach Brings Gaming To Made In America Festival

This year's Made In America Festival takes place Aug. 31 – Sept. 1, 2019 and will feature a lineup of top musical talent, including Travis Scott, Cardi B, Juice WRLD, James Blake, and a variety of other popular artists performing across both days. Turtle Beach will be on-site, building and outfitting the backstage gaming lounge in the Artist's Village to allow performers, partners, and all gaming enthusiasts attending the show to take a break, relax, and play some of their favorite games with some top gamers in between performing. Team Turtle Beach will be creating content from the gaming lounge and sharing across its Facebook , Twitter and Instagram channels, so be sure to check-in and see which artists and celebrities are defeating everyone by hearing everything on the digital playing fields during the festival.

"Partnering with Made In America Festival paints a very clear picture of the sheer strength and depth of our brand, as Turtle Beach is at the forefront of driving the convergence between gaming and pop-culture," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. "This year's festival allows us to work with gamers who happen to be some of the most famous musical artists and athletes in the world to create stories and amazing moments for fans of gaming, music, and entertainment alike."

Turtle Beach will have a variety of its latest gaming accessories on-hand in the backstage gaming lounge at Made In America Festival, including the all-new award-winning Elite Atlas Aero wireless PC gaming headset which launches at retail outlets worldwide on Sept. 29, 2019. In addition to the Aero, there will also be custom branded Elite Pro 2 + SuperAmp Pro Performance Gaming Audio Systems and Elite Atlas gaming headsets, as well as the just launched standout Recon Spark multiplatform gaming headset, Battle Buds in-ear gaming headsets, and more.

For additional information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Made In America Festival

For the latest on the Made In America Festival and The REFORM Alliance please be sure to visit www.madeinamericafest.com or download the Made In America app. See the latest Made In America press release here for more information.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach ( www.turtlebeach.com ) is a leading gaming audio and accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Designed for Xbox, PlayStation®, and Nintendo consoles as well as for PC, Mac®, and mobile/tablet devices, owning a Turtle Beach gaming headset gives you the competitive advantage. Hear Everything. Defeat Everyone®. In 2019 Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a leading PC accessories maker that combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

