Turtle Beach Celebrates Partnership With EA SPORTS as FIFA 18 Global Series Playoffs Arrive in Amsterdam

The EA SPORTS FIFA 18 Global Series is a global ecosystem featuring more competitors and more tournaments than ever before, and will culminate with the first ever FIFA eWorld Cup 2018 Grand Final – the pinnacle of the EA SPORTS FIFA 18 Global Series.

The competition has already seen its fair share of incredible scenes with 16-year-old British sensation Donovan "F2TekKz" Hunt rising from obscurity to defeat the odds and lift the coveted FUT Champions Cup Trophy in Barcelona. And in Manchester when, so close to Old Trafford where so many historic scenes have been witnessed on the pitch, Saudi Arabia's Falcon MSDosary celebrated another victory by claiming the FUT Champions Cup.

However, all eyes are on the next stop of the Global Series, the storied footballing city of Amsterdam, where the best FIFA 18 competitors will compete to see who will qualify for the FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final. A total of 128 players, 64 each on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One, will enter the Playoffs, but only 16 from each console will progress to the Grand Final. The competitors at qualifying events will exclusively use Turtle Beach Elite Pro products to ensure the best possible gaming audio experience.

"I can't think of a better way to strengthen and expand our presence in competitive gaming than by joining forces with EA SPORTS and arming them with the best gaming headsets available," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. "With this being a World Cup year, soccer will be ever-present and there's no better digital representation of the game than FIFA 18."

"Working with brands like Turtle Beach is very additive to the FIFA competitive gaming ecosystem," said Dave Madden, SVP Global Brand Partnerships at EA. "These endemic partners provide a great layer of authenticity to the competition through activations like in-broadcast social engagements, partnerships at retail, and co-branded content that all add to the experience of our players and viewers."

Turtle Beach's Elite Pro line defines the future of esports gaming audio equipment, delivering best-in-class audio performance for game sound and team chat, plus innovative comfort-driven technologies to ensure players stay comfortable and cool under pressure.

