Turtle Beach Confirms Largest Lineup of Battle Royale Ready Gaming Headsets for Fortnite on Nintendo Switch

"Epic Games bringing their own in-game chat system to the Switch with Fortnite is a brilliant move, as gamers can now enjoy the best audio experience, which relies on the best gaming headsets for success," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. "Epic's bold move seemingly opens the doors for developers of future online multiplayer titles coming to Nintendo Switch to follow their lead and implement in-game chat systems, which is great news overall for Nintendo, for Turtle Beach, and most importantly…for gamers."

Since Fortnite was made available on Nintendo Switch, the game was downloaded over 2 million times in the first 24-hours, according to Nintendo. The timing for this couldn't be better, as Turtle Beach just revealed two great new products at E3 – the Recon 200 and Stealth 300 – both optimally built for Fortnite on Nintendo Switch as well as other Battle Royale games, offering powerful amplified game audio, crystal-clear chat, and a wealth of features.

With the Recon 200, gamers get a sleek-looking new headset in black or white that delivers powerful amplified audio with enhanced bass. The Recon 200 delivers high-quality game sound and crystal-clear chat through 40mm speakers and a high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic. Additionally, the Recon 200's metal-reinforced headband and synthetic leather-wrapped memory foam ear cushions provide added durability and unmatched comfort. The Recon 200 has a rechargeable battery that delivers over 12-hours of gaming per charge and features convenient onboard controls for Master Volume and Variable Mic Monitoring. The Recon 200 headsets will be available at retail this fall for a MSRP of $59.95.

Incorporating many key features from this year's top-selling headset in North America1, the Stealth 600, the all-new Stealth 300 headsets deliver the quality and features gamers want, including powerful amplified audio delivered through large 50mm speakers and crystal-clear chat via a high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic. The Stealth 300 headsets also feature a metal-reinforced headband, plus Turtle Beach's unique ProSpecs™ glasses friendly design with memory foam ear cushions, variable mic monitoring, EQ audio presets including bass boost, and a 40-hour rechargeable battery. The Stealth 300 headsets are planned to launch at participating retailers in July 2018 for a MSRP of $79.95.

