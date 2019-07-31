Turtle Beach Corporation Reschedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call To Thursday, August 8, 2019

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR), the leading gaming headset and audio accessory brand, has rescheduled its conference call to report financial results for the second quarter 2019 from Monday, August 12th to Thursday, August 8th.

The Company's financial results for the period will be reported via press release after the close of regular stock market trading hours, followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT with the Company's CEO, Juergen Stark, and CFO, John Hanson.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

Toll-Free Dial-in Number: (877) 303-9855

International Dial-in Number: (408) 337-0154

Conference ID: 5961377

For the conference call, please dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.turtlebeachcorp.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. ET on the same day through August 15, 2019.

Toll-Free Replay Number: (855) 859-2056

International Replay Number: (404) 537-3406

Replay ID: 5961377

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com) is a leading gaming accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, and more. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Designed for Xbox, PlayStation®, and Nintendo consoles as well as for PC, Mac®, and mobile/tablet devices, owning a Turtle Beach gaming headset gives you the competitive advantage. In 2019 Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a leading PC accessories maker that combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

