Turtle Beach Expands Athlete Ambassador Program With Addition Of Manchester City & Belgium Superstar Kevin De Bruyne

"Kevin is one of the biggest global names in European football and we're excited to have him join Turtle Beach's growing roster of top professional athletes who also love gaming," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. "Kevin is an amazing performer both on the pitch and with a controller in his hands, and we can't wait to elevate his time gaming with friends and fans and showing off the difference quality equipment makes. This is the second partnership we've executed with the Roc Nation Sports Europe family, and we're thrilled about our athlete ambassador program growing alongside their roster."

Kevin De Bruyne is a key part of the treble-winning Manchester City squad and was named Manchester City's Player of the Year in 2016 and 2018. He also played a vital role for VfL Wolfsburg, and was named 2015 Footballer of the Year in Germany. De Bruyne has been capped 71 times for the Belgium national team, scoring 16 goals in his international career. De Bruyne will collaborate on a variety of gaming-based content and projects with other Turtle Beach partners and ambassadors, where he'll be using the brand's range of industry-leading products in his gaming activities.

"I'm very excited to join the Turtle Beach team," said Kevin De Bruyne. "Gaming is a long-time hobby of mine, and something I love to do in my rare moments away from the pitch. Turtle Beach's gear has been great for my gaming, and the quality of the equipment is incredible."

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com) is a leading gaming audio and accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Designed for Xbox, PlayStation®, and Nintendo consoles as well as for PC, Mac®, and mobile/tablet devices, owning a Turtle Beach gaming headset gives you the competitive advantage. Hear Everything. Defeat Everyone.® The company's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "project", "intend" and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's partnerships with influencers, athletes and esports teams, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the implementation of any businesses we acquire, our indebtedness, our liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Turtle Beach Corporation

Related Links

http://turtlebeach.com

