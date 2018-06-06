Turtle Beach Expands Esports Roster With Allegiance Gaming

Esports is all about showing guts in the face of adversity – but that doesn't mean you actually have to show the guts. Team Allegiance prides itself on its family-friendly nature and focus on mobile gaming – both core tenets of the organization. Allegiance players are second to none in their grit and excellence, embracing all fans equally with their commitment to accessibility and inclusiveness. This commitment to quality for all levels of gamers is also what separates Turtle Beach from competitors. Together, Turtle Beach and Allegiance will highlight the importance of great game sound and the impact of squad communication and how those two elements combine to help climb the leaderboards. The partnership will also create content that showcases how the Allegiance teams and personalities dedicate themselves to being the best.

"To become an esports champion takes dedication, training, and determination no matter which game you're playing," said Andrew Lilien, VP of Marketing, Turtle Beach. "We see excellence and fun across the full range of games. We strive to support players' journeys across all games by delivering the superior audio experience needed to crush all comers. Allegiance's dedication to its teams and the passion of their fans melds perfectly with ours and we look forward to fostering the next generation of champions together."

Connor Hall, President of Allegiance, commented, "Today, esports champions exist across all types of games, and across all platforms from PC and console to the exploding mobile esports space. We know this at a fundamental level and it is amazing to have a partner in Turtle Beach that recognizes this too. We look forward to empowering our players and fans with the passion that both Allegiance and Turtle Beach share in building greatness."

Added Ryan Musselman, SVP of Global Partnerships for Infinite Esports & Entertainment, "We are looking forward to furthering Turtle Beach's multi-faceted approach toward esports. By partnering Allegiance with Turtle Beach, we are able to help them embrace additional new audiences, and continue to showcase the competitive progress and capabilities that come from aligning with the top gaming audio brand."

Turtle Beach's Elite Pro line has set the standard for esports gaming audio equipment, delivering best-in-class audio performance for game sound and team chat, plus innovative comfort-driven technologies to ensure players stay comfortable and cool under fire. Together, Turtle Beach and Allegiance now pursue esports domination with a new fan base and gaming audience.

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach gaming headsets and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Allegiance

Esports is all about showing guts in the face of adversity – but that doesn't mean you need to literally show the guts. Whether it be Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. Melee, or Arena of Valor, the players under Allegiance are second to nobody in their grit and excellence, and embraces all fans equally with their commitment to accessibility and inclusiveness.

About Infinite Esports & Entertainment

Founded by Neil Leibman and Chris Chaney, Infinite Esports & Entertainment is a wholly self-contained esports ecosystem. The holdings company oversees merchandising and content creation, and is best known for its esports endeavors through Allegiance, OpTic Gaming, and many other top-shelf-brands.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com and http://corp.turtlebeach.com) has been revolutionizing console multiplayer gaming since the very beginning with its wide selection of industry leading, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Amazing audio quality, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, innovative and advanced technology, and ease-of-use are just a few features that have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Made for Xbox and PlayStation® consoles as well as for PC and mobile devices, having a Turtle Beach gaming headset in your arsenal gives you the competitive advantage. The Company's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release, including those regarding the intended use of proceeds from the Offering and concurrent private placement, may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Forward looking statements are based on management's statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "project", "intend" and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the substantial uncertainties inherent in acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the implementation of any businesses we acquire, our indebtedness, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the prospectus supplement filed in connection with the Offering, the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turtle-beach-expands-esports-roster-with-allegiance-gaming-300661144.html

SOURCE Turtle Beach Corporation

Related Links

http://www.turtlebeachcorp.com

