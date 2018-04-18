Turtle Beach Extends Partnership With Esports Powerhouse - Splyce

Splyce's console teams will continue using Turtle Beach's Elite Pro line of competitive gaming equipment as the team's official audio gear of choice. The Elite Pro line is designed from the ground-up to meet the demands of today's generation of professional and aspiring pro teams and players, establishing the standard for esports gaming audio performance and comfort.

"We're excited to extend our partnership with Splyce and be part of their continued success by arming their players with the best audio gear in gaming," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. "Splyce continues to be a dominant force in the Call of Duty and Halo competitive scenes, and we look forward to watching them take on Rocket League this year."

"Turtle Beach makes the best headset for a pro player to be able to compete at the top level," said Marty Strenczewilk, CEO of Splyce. "That's critical to Splyce's continued success and at the core of our continued partnership. Turtle Beach headsets are a key piece of gear for our console teams to continue winning championships."

About Splyce

Splyce, founded in 2015, is home to top level teams across multiple esports titles around the globe. Since its inception, the organization has grown to include teams in League of Legends, Call of Duty, Rocket League, Counter-Strike, Starcraft II, Halo, Smite and Paladins. With championships across five titles in 2017, Splyce firmly planted itself as one of the most winning organizations in the esports industry. While Splyce headquarters are in North America, the organization has a global reach, with additional players and staff based out of Europe and Asia. By investing in quality resources, infrastructure and support for its teams, Splyce creates a solid platform for players to devote themselves to competition and also set the standard for the rest of the industry. Splyce seeks to foster talent and build the best teams possible through innovation and hard work. Learn more at splyce.gg and on Twitter at @Splyce.

About Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com) has been revolutionizing console multiplayer gaming since the very beginning with its wide selection of industry leading, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing audio quality, clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs and ease-of-use are just a few features that have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Made for Xbox and PlayStation® consoles as well as for PC, Mac® and mobile/tablet devices, having a Turtle Beach gaming headset in your arsenal gives you the competitive advantage. The Company's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

