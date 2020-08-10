Turtle Beach Introduces Specialized Bundles To Improve Everyone's Work From Home And Online Learning Experiences

"Turtle Beach gaming headsets have absolutely helped people stay entertained and socialize with friends since March, they're also perfect accessories for working and learning from home," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. "In addition to staying connected with friends and family, we also understand the importance of staying connected at work and at school, and this selection of great products for affordable prices will certainly help keep up with peers, coworkers, teachers, and classmates."

Turtle Beach's Work and School from Home PC Headset bundles are available now exclusively on turtlebeach.com , and include the following:

Just the Edge, Please and Thank You

Love your current headset but just want better sound and more mobility? The $29.95 MSRP Atlas Edge USB sound enhancer for PC brings Mic Monitoring – so you can hear the volume of your own voice inside your headset to avoid shouting, plus customizable sound with Turtle Beach's Control Studio™ software suite, immersive Waves Nx 3D Audio that transforms sound into a full panoramic 3D audio experience, and a cable over 60 inches long to extend your range of movement.

Think About Adding the Atlas One

For those who want memory foam cushioning and over-ear noise-isolation with the convenience of a flip-to-mute microphone, Turtle Beach's The Thinker bundle adds the Atlas One headset to the Atlas Edge and is an easy choice with an MSRP of $69.95.

Something a Bit More Elite

If you want to step-up to the top, The Pro bundle combines Turtle Beach's award-winning Elite Atlas headset and Atlas Edge to deliver premium build quality with ProSpecs™ glasses friendly design, Aerofit™ memory foam ear cushions, and pro audio performance with large 50mm Nanoclear™ speakers and our best microphone with Truspeak™ technology, all at an affordable $114.95 MSRP.

Best (Battle) Buds

If you need to get out of the house (socially distanced and masked-up of course), or if you're looking for something that simply won't mess up your hair, then the On-The-Go bundle with Turtle Beach's Battle Buds and Atlas Edge gives you the convenience of earbud headset versatility with a removable high-sensitivity boom mic for on-the-go mobile usage for just $49.95.

1The Turtle Beach Atlas Edge is compatible with PCs running Windows 10 or Windows 8.1. Not compatible with Chromebook or Mac.

