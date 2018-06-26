Turtle Beach Partners With Australian Esports Organization Tainted Minds To Further Expand Global Esports Presence

"This is a significant step as we continue growing our global esports presence by partnering with more top teams in key international markets, and we're thrilled that prominent organizations like Tainted Minds continue to choose the Elite Pro," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. "Tainted Minds are a force to be reckoned with, in Australia and increasingly around the world, and we're happy to provide them the best gaming audio gear available to help them build upon their successes."

Earlier this month, Tainted Minds had a great run at CWL Anaheim where they finished 7th overall, and the team is currently competing at CWL Pro League Stage 2 in Columbus, Ohio for a share of the $700,000 prize pool. Additionally, Tainted Minds' CS:GO team is getting ready for their next competition – the FACEIT Minor Championship taking place next month in London.

"We're extremely excited to be working alongside Turtle Beach, one of the most recognizable brands in the video game industry and a leader in performance-driven esports equipment," said Nick Bobir, CEO of Tainted Minds. "Turtle Beach not only supports our professional teams and content creators, but also shares our same level of passion for gaming and esports, we're looking forward to working together through 2018 and beyond."

Turtle Beach's Elite Pro line defines the future of esports gaming audio equipment, delivering best-in-class audio performance for game sound and team chat, plus innovative comfort-driven technologies to ensure players stay comfortable and cool under pressure. Ultimate esports performance, ultimate comfort, and the ultimate esports audio setup designed to help you dominate the competition…this is Elite Pro!

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach gaming headsets and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Tainted Minds

Tainted Minds was established in 2015 and has seen a meteoric rise in the esports industry and APAC region. With a large presence in popular FPS titles such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Call of Duty as well as expansion into other popular titles, including Rocket League, Fortnite, Overwatch, and FIFA. Tainted Minds has recently undertaken major investment from a board that provides more than 30 years of business expertise in the traditional sports, events, and marketing space.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com and http://corp.turtlebeach.com ) has been revolutionizing console multiplayer gaming since the very beginning with its wide selection of industry leading, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Amazing audio quality, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, innovative and advanced technology, and ease-of-use are just a few features that have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Made for Xbox and PlayStation® consoles as well as for PC and mobile devices, having a Turtle Beach gaming headset in your arsenal gives you the competitive advantage. The Company's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "project", "intend" and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's liquidity, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the implementation of any businesses we acquire, our indebtedness, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turtle-beach-partners-with-australian-esports-organization-tainted-minds-to-further-expand-global-esports-presence-300672627.html

SOURCE Turtle Beach Corporation

Related Links

http://www.turtlebeachcorp.com

