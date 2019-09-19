Turtle Beach Partners With Tidal To Bring Premium Music Access To Gamers

"We're excited to work with TIDAL as Turtle Beach delivers a superior gaming audio experience and they deliver a superior music listening experience, and together we make a great entertainment combo for fans of both," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach.

TIDAL provides customers with access to the streaming service's exclusive content, robust music and video catalogue, along with expertly curated playlists, hundreds of live events across the country, concert giveaways, original podcasts and video series, and livestreamed performances from some of the biggest names in music.

"TIDAL is committed to providing users the best sound quality while seamlessly integrating into users' everyday activities," said Lior Tibon, COO, TIDAL. "As a leader in the gaming audio space, there was a natural synergy to partner with Turtle Beach and provide gamers unprecedented access to music and entertainment both on and off the digital battlefields."

Turtle Beach is the leader in gaming audio because it creates the high-quality headsets players need to fully immerse themselves in their games, and to find success on the multiplayer battlefield. With headsets designed for Xbox One and PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, PC and mobile/tablet devices, Turtle Beach has the broadest lineup of gaming headsets for gamers from all walks of life, including those who enjoy listening to their favorite artists in high-quality sound.

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 53 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings. For more information, please visit www.tidal.com.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com) is a leading gaming audio and accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Designed for Xbox, PlayStation®, and Nintendo consoles as well as for PC, Mac®, and mobile/tablet devices, owning a Turtle Beach gaming headset gives you the competitive advantage. Hear Everything. Defeat Everyone®. In 2019 Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a leading PC accessories maker that combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

