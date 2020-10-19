Turtle Beach PC Brand - ROCCAT - Joins Forces With Shellback Tech To Give America's Disabled Veterans & Disabled First Responders The Best Custom PC Gaming Battle Stations

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ROCCAT, Turtle Beach's (Nasdaq: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany-based PC brand, today announced a partnership with Shellback Tech. Founded in 2018 by disabled Iraq veteran Travis Peacock and his wife Brittani, Shellback Tech creates customized, one-of-a-kind, gaming and streaming PCs for disabled veterans and first responders in need, and donates them along with a monitor, desk, chair, and accessories at no cost. Through this partnership Turtle Beach is donating an assortment of ROCCAT's latest award-winning PC accessories – including the all-new Elo series gaming headsets, Vulcan keyboards, and Burst mice – ensuring Shellback Tech's forthcoming PC gaming battle stations come fully equipped with the best PC gaming accessories.

"It's an honor for us to support Shellback Tech's fantastic mission to help our nation's disabled veterans and first responders by creating and donating these amazing customized PCs for them," said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach. "Gaming has the ability to help people recover more quickly from injuries sustained during service, so we're grateful for the opportunity to work with Travis and Brittani. They are doing great work and we're happy to be a part of it."

Travis and Brittani at Shellback Tech work closely with each of the recipients chosen, as well as their loved ones, to understand their individual needs in order to create the PC gaming system best suited for them. Travis and Brittani started Shellback after gaming helped Travis recover from injuries sustained while he was deployed in Iraq. By the end of 2020 they will have created over 60 custom built PCs – all donated to other disabled veterans and first responders, and this year's remaining builds will be powered by ROCCAT's latest PC gaming peripherals, ensuring each recipient receives the high-quality gear they deserve.

"As a disabled veteran, I know first-hand the impact injuries can have, and gaming has been a big help in not only my recovery but also to getting to where I'm at today," said Travis Peacock, Co-founder of Shellback Tech. "Being able to meaningfully impact the lives of other fellow service members in a positive way by designing and building gaming PCs that help them, both in recovery and doing the work in their new careers, is enormously fulfilling. It is a genuine pleasure to be working with Turtle Beach and ROCCAT to make an even greater impact."

Click here for additional details on Shellback Tech, and be sure to visit the Shellback Tech Facebook page.

