Turtle Beach Renews Partnership With Ali-A - The World's 'most-watched' Gaming Youtuber

Ali-A has the largest Call of Duty channel in the world and has recently achieved the accolade of being the most popular global Fortnite YouTuber. Ali-A currently has over 22 million combined subscribers, and 12.9 billion minutes of his content was viewed on YouTube in 2018 alone.

"We're thrilled to continue our relationship with Ali," said Julian Woods, Managing Director, Turtle Beach Europe. "He has a genuine affinity for Turtle Beach, and it will be great to see him outfitted with our latest headsets and other gear as he achieves many more victories in the future."

"Audio is such a key element to victory in the games I play, so it's really important for me to use headsets that provide the very best," said Ali-A. "I've used Turtle Beach since my early days of gaming and they have been an important part of my setup ever since. I look forward to continuing our partnership and seeing what they have in store this year."

Turtle Beach has a wide range of headsets to meet the needs of all gamers, regardless of budget. Turtle Beach recently launched the all-new entry-level Recon 70 series wired gaming headsets with early editorial acclaim, while the company's Stealth 600 continues to be the best-selling wireless gaming headset1.

Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service/Video Games/Dollars/U.S. & Canada/Jan-Dec 2018 and Jan-Apr 2019.

