Turtle Beach Reveals New Products For E3 2019

"Our newly acquired ROCCAT team's dedication to design and innovation is clearly evident in the new Kain mouse line, which features innovative technology to make it the fastest, most responsive PC gaming mouse on the market," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. "We're also excited to unveil the Recon Spark as the first of our products with a unique Spark color treatment. Gamers have an appetite for more color choices when it comes to their accessories, and we're already looking at giving future products a Spark treatment of their own."

René Korte, General Manager of PC Products at Turtle Beach added, "E3 2019 is the opportune time and platform for us to unveil our all-new Kain mouse series, which is the sum of an exceptional 12 years designing top-performing PC gaming mice and hearing our fans' desire for higher-end technology. Every single detail of this new mouse has been remastered, from its size and weight to its form, build, and coating, and our innovative new click-mechanism is designed to make gamers' actions more consistent, satisfying, and faster."

Kain Series PC Gaming Mice

Born from the vision of creating a PC gaming mouse with the best "click" and aimed to deliver maximum precision performance, the Kain series mice introduce the Titan Click – a new click-mechanism engineered to unlock accurate and responsive controls. Titan Click is a unison of innovative hardware design supported by software that combine to create a better, faster, more responsive, and great-feeling "click." This faster and more precise click comes from an exclusive variant of Omron switches and software that registers the click signal up to 16 milliseconds faster than any other mice, giving the Kain a speed advantage and letting players stay one click ahead of the competition.

PC gamers will have three models of the Kain mouse to choose from – both wired and wireless – each one offering the same superior precision in speed and control. Available in "Ash Black" and "Arctic White," the Kain family starts at a competitive MSRP of $49.99 for the Kain 100 AIMO, with the upgraded sensor variant Kain 120 AIMO available at $69.99. The Kain 100 AIMO and Kain 120 AIMO are planned to launch by September 2019 Additionally, the wireless Kain 200 AIMO will offer PC gamers the cable-free version of its newest technology at a MSRP of $99.99 and is planned to be available this fall.

On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, fans can get the full Kain series experience at www.roccat.org/KAIN as ROCCAT unveils additional details and begins taking pre-orders for its latest, groundbreaking PC gaming mouse series.

Recon Spark Multiplatform Gaming Headset

Debuting a fun white and lavender style based on input from gamers who wanted a new, distinct look, the Recon Spark delivers comfort-driven performance with great sound and crystal-clear chat through its high-quality 40mm speakers and high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic. The Recon Spark's lightweight design, metal-reinforced headband, and glasses-friendly leatherette-wrapped memory foam ear cushions provide added durability and comfort. Additionally, the headset's standard 3.5mm connection makes it multiplatform compatible and ideal for use with Xbox One, PS4™ Pro & PS4™, Nintendo Switch™, PC gaming with the included PC splitter cable, and for mobile devices with a 3.5mm headset jack. The Recon Spark gaming headset will be available late July 2019 in limited quantities for a MSRP of $49.95, and is available for pre-order starting today at www.turtlebeach.com and at participating retailers.

For more information on Turtle Beach's lineup of high-quality, German-engineered PC gaming accessories, visit https://roccat.org. For the latest information on Turtle Beach products, accessories, and stories, visit the Turtle Beach website at www.turtlebeach.com and the Turtle Beach Blog at https://blog.turtlebeach.com. Fans can also follow Turtle Beach on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com) is a leading gaming accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Designed for Xbox, PlayStation®, and Nintendo consoles as well as for PC, Mac®, and mobile/tablet devices, owning a Turtle Beach gaming headset gives you the competitive advantage. Hear Everything. Defeat Everyone®. In June 2019 Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a leading PC accessories maker that combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "goal", "project", "intend" and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's liquidity, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and adoption of future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology and products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the implementation of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, changes in the fair value of our outstanding warrants and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Forms 10-Q and 10-K and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

