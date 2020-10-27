Turtle Beach, ROCCAT and Team Summertime join forces for charity Black Ops II invitational to help those struggling with depression

"Gaming has the ability to bring people and communities together for powerful causes, and it's a privilege for us to continue working with Team Summertime to raise money and awareness for people struggling with depression," said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach. "Team Summertime consistently brings energy and commitment to their efforts to engage the gaming community to do great things, and that makes us proud to join with them and positively impact more lives."

Team Summertime is a popular stream team on YouTube helmed by longtime friends turned full-time content creators Davis "Hitch" Edwards, Blake Cissel, and Jorge Estrada who have been playing Call of Duty for years. The group has recently been hosting throwback tournaments in anticipation of the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Fans who tune in to watch the action during the Team Summertime Black Ops II Finals Presented by Turtle Beach and ROCCAT will have the opportunity to win all-new gear from Turtle Beach and ROCCAT, including the all-new Stealth 700 Gen 2 and Stealth 600 Gen 2 headsets for Xbox and PlayStation®, as well as ROCCAT's latest Elo Air 7.1 wireless PC gaming headset and Vulcan Pro and Vulcan TKL Pro keyboards featuring ROCCAT's groundbreaking new Titan Optical Switch technology for the ultimate speed advantage, and AIMO intelligent lighting.

For more information on Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . For the latest on ROCCAT's line-up of high-quality, German-engineered PC gaming accessories, visit ROCCAT.org , and be sure to follow ROCCAT on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube .

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation ( corp.turtlebeach.com ) is one of the world's leading gaming audio and accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand ( www.turtlebeach.com ) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand ( www.roccat.org ) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "project", "intend" and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the implementation of any businesses we acquire, our indebtedness, the outcome of our HyperSound strategic review process, the Company's liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Turtle Beach Corporation

Related Links

http://www.turtlebeach.com

