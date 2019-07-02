Turtle Beach Signs First Round NBA Draft Picks PJ Washington and Kevin Porter Jr.

"A passion for competing is core to our beliefs, so it's an honor for us to work with pro athletes like PJ and Kevin to inspire people to enjoy gaming and healthy competition, both on and off the court," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. "We're excited to have them join the Turtle Beach family and to work with them on creating great gaming content as they set out on their respective NBA careers."

In 2019, as a sophomore, Washington was named Third-Team All American and First Team SEC. He led his Kentucky Wildcats in scoring and rebounding and guided them to an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA tournament. On Thursday night, the Hornets selected him 12th in the NBA draft. USC freshman standout Porter Jr., who was named Washington's Mr. Basketball in 2018, was also selected in the first round of the draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, and was traded to the Cavaliers where he'll begin his pro career. Through this partnership with Turtle Beach, facilitated through an extended strategic partnership with Roc Nation and Roc Nation Sports, PJ and Kevin will elevate their gaming with the highly-acclaimed Elite Pro 2 + SuperAmp Pro Performance Gaming Audio System – the Company's premier competitive gaming audio setup for Xbox One and PlayStation®4.

Turtle Beach's Elite Pro 2 + SuperAmp Pro Performance Gaming Audio System includes the Elite Pro 2 competitive gaming headset that delivers pro-level audio performance, crystal-clear chat, and unmatched comfort, and the Elite SuperAmp which provides powerful amplified surround sound and a variety of features, and a new way for gamers to control their game audio by connecting via Bluetooth® to the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app on their mobile or tablet device.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach ( www.turtlebeach.com ) is a leading gaming accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Designed for Xbox, PlayStation®, and Nintendo consoles as well as for PC, Mac®, and mobile/tablet devices, a Turtle Beach gaming headset gives you the competitive advantage. Hear Everything. Defeat Everyone.® In June 2019 Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a leading PC accessories maker that combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

