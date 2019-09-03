Turtle Beach Teams-Up With Inter Milan Star And Avid Gamer Romelu Lukaku

"Romelu is a true international superstar with a lifelong passion for video games, and he joins our impressive and influential roster of pro athletes who've teamed-up with Turtle Beach for all their gaming needs," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. "We're delivering products that align with his thirst for competition and his will to win, both on and off the pitch. We're also thrilled to work with Roc Nation Sports Europe as they continue to expand, and hope Lukaku is the first of more footballers to join our roster."

At the 2018 World Cup, Lukaku led Belgium to a third-place finish and was the second highest goal scorer of the tournament, winning the Bronze Boot. Having played key roles for several world class international football clubs, including Chelsea FC and Manchester United FC, scoring more than 145 career goals, Lukaku recently made the move to Italian giants, Inter Milan, in a $90 million-dollar deal on transfer deadline day. Known for his longstanding love of video games, Lukaku will be using Turtle Beach's range of industry-acclaimed products in all his gaming activities and content.

"I'm very excited to team up with Turtle Beach," said Romelu Lukaku. "One of my biggest passions off the pitch is gaming, and Turtle Beach's products are second to none. Whether it's gaming or football, I love to win. Turtle Beach always elevates my game."

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com) is a leading gaming audio and accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Designed for Xbox, PlayStation®, and Nintendo consoles as well as for PC, Mac®, and mobile/tablet devices, owning a Turtle Beach gaming headset gives you the competitive advantage. Hear Everything. Defeat Everyone.® The Company's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

