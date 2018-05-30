Turtle Beach to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational on June 6, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. PT

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://corp.turtlebeach.com/.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Turtle Beach management, please contact the company's IR team at HEAR@liolios.com.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com and http://corp.turtlebeach.com) has been revolutionizing console multiplayer gaming since the very beginning with its wide selection of industry leading, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Amazing audio quality, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, innovative and advanced technology, and ease-of-use are just a few features that have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Made for Xbox and PlayStation® consoles as well as for PC and mobile devices, having a Turtle Beach gaming headset in your arsenal gives you the competitive advantage. The Company's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

