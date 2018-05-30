Turtle Beach to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational on June 6, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. PT

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR), the leading gaming headset and audio accessory brand, has been invited to present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational, which is being held on June 4-6, 2018, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.
Turtle Beach's Chief Executive Officer Juergen Stark is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 6 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time and will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts at the conference.
The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://corp.turtlebeach.com/.
For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Turtle Beach management, please contact the company's IR team at HEAR@liolios.com.
About Turtle Beach Corporation
Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com and http://corp.turtlebeach.com) has been revolutionizing console multiplayer gaming since the very beginning with its wide selection of industry leading, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Amazing audio quality, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, innovative and advanced technology, and ease-of-use are just a few features that have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Made for Xbox and PlayStation® consoles as well as for PC and mobile devices, having a Turtle Beach gaming headset in your arsenal gives you the competitive advantage. The Company's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turtle-beach-to-present-at-the-8th-annual-ld-micro-invitational-on-june-6-2018-at-1000-am-pt-300656678.html
SOURCE Turtle Beach Corporation
Share this article