Turtle Beach Unveils Innovative Elite Atlas Aero Wireless PC Gaming Headset & Atlas Edge PC Audio Enhancer For Gamescom 2019

"The Aero delivers an overall incredible audio experience, and when it launches we believe it will be the best wireless PC gaming headset on the market…period," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. " Aero is an innovative addition to our highly-acclaimed premium Elite line of headsets, as we're working with the GRAMMY ® award-winning Waves team, integrating their Nx audio which takes surround sound to entirely new levels by giving gamers full 3D audio in every game they play."

Below are full details for Turtle Beach's Elite Atlas Aero Wireless PC Gaming Headset and the Atlas Edge USB PC Audio Enhancer debuting at Gamescom 2019.

Elite Atlas Aero Wireless PC Gaming Headset

Whether dominating the battlefield, streaming your favorite game, or simply enjoying all that the internet has to offer, Turtle Beach's Elite Atlas Aero is built for the complete wireless PC audio experience, providing a vast, customizable soundstage. Access Turtle Beach's Control Studio – an all-new desktop software suite with many options to customize your audio, including Waves Nx audio technology which transports players into a home theatre-like 3D listening experience, Waves Maxx sound enhancements, as well as Waves' PC-optimized Superhuman Hearing. Powerful 50mm Nanoclear™ speakers and a high-sensitivity microphone deliver crisp sound and crystal-clear chat for focused immersion. Built with comfort and durability in mind, the Elite Atlas Aero features a sleek metal headband with a floating cushion, Turtle Beach's exclusive ProSpecs™ Glasses Relief system, and includes a rechargeable 30-hour battery so you can stay in the game or stream even longer. The Elite Atlas Aero will be available late September 2019 for a MSRP of $149.95 and is available for pre-order starting today at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers.

Atlas Edge PC Audio Enhancer

Turtle Beach's Atlas Edge PC Audio Enhancer gives your existing wired headset an instant audio advantage on PC. With the Edge connected to your system through an available USB port, you'll gain access Turtle Beach's Control Studio – an all-new desktop software suite with a multitude of features to customize your audio, including immersive Waves Nx 3D audio which transforms game sound into a panoramic 3D sound experience, Waves Maxx sound enhancements, mic monitoring so you can hear your own voice in the headset to avoid shouting, and Waves' PC-optimized Superhuman Hearing™. Additionally, the Atlas Edge's standard 3.5mm female jack connects with any passive wired gaming headset, and with nearly 70 inches of cable length, works great with any PC gaming setup. The Atlas Edge will be available late September 2019 for a MSRP of $29.95 and is available for pre-order starting today at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com) is a leading gaming accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Designed for Xbox, PlayStation®, and Nintendo consoles as well as for PC, Mac®, and mobile/tablet devices, owning a Turtle Beach gaming headset gives you the competitive advantage. Hear Everything. Defeat Everyone®. In 2019 Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a leading PC accessories maker that combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "goal", "project", "intend" and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and adoption of future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology and products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the implementation of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company's liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Forms 10-Q and 10-K and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

