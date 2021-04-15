Turtle Beach's Best-Selling Recon 70 Gaming Headset Now Available In Arctic Camo

"Our Recon 70 series gaming headsets have sat atop or near the top of every monthly sales leaderboard since their launch in April 2019, making them the Company's best-selling* headsets across multiple platforms. Continuing to add more options to this award-winning product is important for us and our fans," said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach. "With the new consoles still on backorder and remote learning in place, the Recon 70 Arctic Camo and its other colorway options are perfect choices for gamers looking for a new high-quality gaming headset for less than $40."

The Recon 70 series gaming headsets come in the widest variety of colors of any headset on the market. The Xbox and PlayStation models are available in both black or white with green and blue accents, respectively, while the Nintendo Switch version has a black frame with signature red accents. Also available at participating retailers, in addition to the just-announced Recon 70 Arctic Camo, is a unique Recon 70 Midnight Red version for PS5™|PS4™, along with Recon 70 Silver, Recon 70 Blue and Recon 70 Green Camo versions. All the Recon 70 colors are compatible with all game systems, PCs, and mobile devices that accept a standard 3.5mm jack.

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation ( https://corp.turtlebeach.com ) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand ( www.turtlebeach.com ) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand ( www.roccat.org ) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's Neat Microphones brand ( www.neatmic.com ) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR .

*Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service/Video Games/Headset Series/Dollars & Units/NA/Jan-Dec 2020; YTD 2021

