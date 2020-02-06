Turtle Beach's Best-Selling Recon 70 Gaming Headset Now Available In Silver, Green Camo, And Blue Camo

"Our Recon 70 series gaming headsets have been doing great since they launched last April, becoming the Company's best-selling* headsets on multiple platforms, so we're excited to give fans even more color choices as they gear-up for another great year of gaming," said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach. "With new consoles on the horizon, the Recon 70 Silver and Camo options are great choices for gamers looking to get a new high-quality gaming headset for less than $50."

The Recon 70 series gaming headsets come in a variety of colors. The Xbox One and PS4™ models are available in both black or white with green and blue accents, respectively, while the Nintendo Switch version has a black frame with signature red accents. Also available at participating retailers is a unique midnight red version of the Recon 70 for PS4. As a passive, wired gaming headset, the new Recon 70 Silver and Recon 70 Camo versions, as well as the aforementioned Recon 70 colors, will work with all game systems, PCs, and mobile devices with a standard 3.5mm jack.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com) is a leading gaming accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Designed for Xbox, PlayStation®, and Nintendo consoles as well as for PC, Mac®, and mobile/tablet devices, owning a Turtle Beach gaming headset gives you the competitive advantage. Hear Everything. Defeat Everyone.® The Company's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "project", "intend" and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's liquidity, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire, our indebtedness, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

