Turtle Hill Capital Provides $25 Million Credit Facility to Haven Energy to Accelerate California Home Solar and Battery Deployment

Innovative financing underscores the growing role of bespoke, asset-based credit in accelerating the energy transition

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Turtle Hill Capital, a specialty credit platform delivering capital solutions for the energy transition, today announced a $25 million structured credit facility to support Haven Energy, arranged in partnership with Deep Ocean Partners. Structured around federal, state and utility incentive flows, the facility provides critical liquidity to accelerate Haven's development of residential solar and storage assets in California and support expansion nationwide.

Turtle Hill Capital is a private credit platform providing innovative asset-based financing solutions to companies accelerating the energy transition.

The investment highlights how specialty asset-based credit solutions can be catalytic for the energy transition, unlocking the asset growth required to meet rising demand for distributed energy solutions. It also marks a pivotal moment for Turtle Hill, reflecting the firm's expanding portfolio of operators reshaping how power is produced, stored and coordinated across the U.S. grid.

The U.S. power system is undergoing a fundamental transformation driven by rising electricity demand, aging infrastructure, policy shifts and the acceleration of extreme-weather events. Residential solar and storage offers one of the fastest paths to local resilience and flexible grid capacity, yet deployment continues to be constrained by reimbursement delays, fragmented incentive programs and a lack of appropriately structured financing.

"The energy transition doesn't just require new technology; it requires new financial infrastructure to match the pace of innovation," said Vinnie Campo, Co-Founder and CEO of Haven. "Turtle Hill understands the economics and nuances of deployment at a deep level. Their structuring gives us the flexibility to reach more households and build distributed capacity faster than traditional financing models allow."

Haven has already installed more than 10 MW of distributed energy capacity, with over 50 MW in development for 2026. By enabling homeowners to generate and store their own power, the company provides utilities with local, flexible capacity that reduces strain on the grid during peak demand and extreme weather.

"Distributed energy is needed and ready to scale; the lack of capital rails to support and accelerate deployment has been, perhaps, the biggest hurdle to adoption," said Zeev Krieger, CEO of Turtle Hill. "Operators like Haven are building critical grid capacity and resilience, and asset-based credit provides the financing architecture that allows that capacity to grow with the urgency the grid now requires."

Turtle Hill and Deep Ocean's facility aligns capital availability for Haven with the incentive and reimbursement flows that underpin residential solar and battery economics, supporting Haven's mission to make clean, resilient home power accessible at scale.

About Turtle Hill Capital

Turtle Hill Capital is a private credit platform providing innovative asset-based financing solutions to companies accelerating the energy transition. The firm focuses on unlocking capital in segments underserved by traditional finance, including distributed energy systems, clean energy incentives and utility receivables. Turtle Hill partners with operators building the next generation of U.S. power infrastructure by delivering flexible capital, structured solutions and deep market insight.

About Deep Ocean Partners

Deep Ocean Partners is a multi-strategy, quantitative credit platform redefining private credit through proprietary infrastructure. Founded by former hedge fund, special situations and quant veterans, DOP's native underwriting engine ingests millions of live data points from a borrower's systems - encompassing ERP, CRM, AR/AP, payments processors and more - allowing them to see what is happening inside a company instantaneously. This enables an order of magnitude more precise diligence process, faster time to terms, greater funding availability to the borrower, and seamless real-time portfolio monitoring after the deal is closed.

SOURCE Turtle Hill Capital