Turtle One Inc. Highlights Current Patent Listing for Game-Changing HYPRdat Innovation - Representing the Next Evolution in Database Management

TULSA, Okla., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turtle One Inc. (www.HYPRdat.com) announced that it had decided to maintain its listing for the full HYPRdat patent on Allied Security Trust – a member-driven cooperative that provides a safe platform, as well as form and risk mitigation services for tech companies and patents. Created by tech industry veteran, Rick VanVoorhis, HYPRdat is an algorithm that represents a completely new approach to database management, replacing traditional B-Tree search architecture by mathematically calculating data rather than performing alphanumeric comparisons. HYPRdat continues to demonstrate reproducible, dramatically increased access speeds, always outpacing current B-Tree models in documented third-party tests. The complete details of the HYPRdat patent may be accessed and reviewed online.

A brief review of current B-Tree structures is necessary to understand the importance of HYPRdat in sparking the next generation of computers. A B-Tree is a self-balancing data structure that keeps data sorted and organized, allows searches, sequential access, insertions, and deletions in logarithmic time. Each node of the tree contains an ordered list of keys and pointers to lower-level nodes, moving down the tree in a very specific order. Each pointer can be imagined as between each key – thus, in order to search for or insert an element on the tree, the root node must be loaded, adjacent keys found, and corresponding pointers followed. B-Tree data structures are the foundation of modern computing.

But B-Tree searches have a single, major drawback: traversing these keys sequentially is difficult, and extremely time consuming – especially the more complex the tree becomes. To significantly improve the complexity and speed of computing requires a complete reimagining of how data searches are conducted.

HYPRdat: Breaking the Limits of Traditional B-Tree Searches

HYPRdat is the successful culmination of decades of testing approaches to increase the clock speed of database look-ups – with mathematical calculations to find data, and locating keys in an unlimited-sized database with just a few accesses. Proof-of-concept confirms data-access times always range from 500 to 1000 percent faster via HYPRdat than any current B-Tree system in use. And HYPRdat can act as a stand-alone database, using its current Software Development Kit, or applied to B-Tree logic in all SQL systems as a database accelerator.

HYPRdat replaces behind-the-scenes processing engines of MySQL, allowing users to experience data-retrieval speeds that are significantly enhanced. HYPRdat's algorithm and access speed has been certified by an independent third party, and HYPRdat's algorithm patent covers the entire technology of alphanumeric file conversion to all numeric. In addition, HYPRdat has a related pending Provisional Patent which incorporates the current access method, and a second Provisional Patent pending for a significant improvement from the current DBMS.

"Computers have paved the way for a multi-billion-dollar industry, though it often seems like current systems are entrenched. And patents like this only come around once in a lifetime," said VanVoorhis. "This is the most important paradigm shift since DOS. I realize that is a bold statement, but that's just how important and revolutionary HYPRdat will be, once it is secured by an interested party who brings it to mass market. We already have multiple patents to cover the entire building process, including the actual method we use to look up the numeric information. It's time for the world to see what HYPRdat can do."

