Turtle One Inc. Unveils and Introduces a New Database Management System Disruptor to Replace Traditional B-Tree Architectural Approaches: HYPRDAT

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Turtle One Inc. recently announced the introduction of its new and innovative proprietary database management system into the computing ecosystem. The patented HYPRDAT algorithm is a completely novel approach that replaces B-Tree search architecture by mathematically calculating the location of data rather than performing alphanumeric comparisons. The increased accessed speed demonstrated by HYPRDAT already greatly outpaces current B-Tree models. Turtle One is currently seeking existing industry-based partners who wish to test and validate their claims, and who may be interested in utilizing HYPRDAT in a larger market context.

HYPERDAT creator Rick VanVoorhis discusses the new database management system in an interview.

"I'm excited and happy to share my work with the world," said software engineer, Rick VanVoorhis. "HYPRDAT is a complete, fully numeric database management system that can also serve as a database accelerator for SQL type databases. Our independent tests support file look-up speeds that are 5 to 10 times faster than conventional alphanumeric filing systems. Obviously, that's huge news, and we're ready to showcase what HYPRDAT can do. We're now casting a net for interested parties who would like to test this system. We know they'll be equally excited by the results."

Traditional B-Tree Search Architecture

Traditional database management systems largely use a B-Tree architectural structure. A B-Tree is a self-balancing search tree that allows various searches and maintains data sorting, insertions and deletions, and sequential access in logarithmic time. Nodes can have more than two children, and B-Trees are used for storage systems that read and write large blocks of information. There are multiple B-Tree variants, but all follow this basic definition, and trees are usually kept "short and fat" to help boost access speeds.

The speed at which B-Trees allow data sorting and searching is a constant source of innovation and tinkering with software and computer engineers. It is this speed which HYPRDAT greatly accelerates.

The HYPRDAT Replacement

Created by a 40-year-database-veteran software engineer, Rick VanVoorhis, HYPRDAT is the result of decades of testing approaches to increase the clock speed of database look-ups. In the computing world, speed is the top priority. HYPRDAT's mathematical calculations locate keys in an unlimited-size database with very few accesses. HYPRDAT's proof-of-concept confirms data-access times ranging from 500 to 1000 percent faster than any current B-Tree system in the world.

HYPRDAT can act as a stand-alone database, when it is used as a Software Development Kit (SDK), or it can actually be applied to B-Tree logic in all SQL systems as a database accelerator. HYPRDAT replaces behind-the-scenes processing engines of MySQL, allowing users to experience data-retrieval speeds that are significantly enhanced.

HYPRDAT has been certified by an independent third party, and its algorithm patent covers this new technology of alphanumeric file conversion to all numeric. HYPRDAT also has a pending Provisional Patent which incorporates the current access method as well as a second Provisional Patent pending for a significant improvement from the current DBMS.

A video interview with the HYPRDAT creator Rick VanVoorhis is currently available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/pXubJVdThRI.

Turtle One Inc. is actively looking for partners to help introduce HYPRDAT to the larger market, and is also entertaining outright sales of the technology. For more information, contact Turtle One directly at 503-929-1365, or by email at: TurtleOneDA@gmail.com.

Media Contact:

Bill Powers

918-645-6509

228265@email4pr.com

SOURCE Turtle One Inc.