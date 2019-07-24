Turtle Plastics® Sponsors "Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tire" racer, Timmy Pagliuso at Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Race Course July 26-28

Performance professionals require reliable tools on and the off the field. Whether it's being a race driver, rescue professional or tire change specialist. Turtle Plastics Dura Crib™ products made from recycled plastic are the superior alternative to the conventional use of wood during lifting, repair or stabilization operations.

A winning combination is what makes Timmy and Turtle Plastics get to first in the finish line… who says Turtles are slow?

Laps for Legacy in Honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

Turtle Plastics and Timmy Pagliuso have joined efforts in helping to raise awareness of workplace safety, especially for our firefighters and first responders. They have created "Laps for Legacy", where Turtle Plastics will be donating funds for each lap Timmy completes in the USF2000 series during the Mid-Ohio race to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.



About Turtle Plastics

Turtle Plastics, a global leader in manufacturing EHS solutions that protect workers and ensure a sustainable environment. All products are made from 100% recycled plastic and proudly made in the U.S.A. Please visit their website at www.turtleplastics.com.

About Timmy Pagliuso

Timmy Pagliuso (born July 30, 1992 in Mt. Holly, NJ) is an aspiring American open-wheel racing driver. He currently is employed at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the NTT IndyCar series, where he is a spotter as well as it inside rear tire change specialist for the number 30 car.

About the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

The United States Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to lead a nationwide effort to honor and remember America's fallen firefighters. Since 1992, the nonprofit Foundation has developed and expanded programs to honor fallen fire heroes, assist their families in rebuilding their lives, and reduce firefighter deaths and injuries. For more information visit www.firehero.org.

SOURCE Turtle Plastics

