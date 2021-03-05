Turtle Wax® Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Introduction Of Scholarship Program To Train The Next Generation Of Detailers

From city streets to country roads, Turtle Wax has been an integral part of American culture for the last 75 years and has solidified its place in the hearts and minds of car enthusiasts as the No. 1 brand across multiple categories including carpet/fabric care, spray wax, lens restoration kits, compounds/polishes, scratch removers and bug/tar/sticker removers.*

To kick-off car care season, Turtle Wax is celebrating its past while laying the groundwork for the next 75 years with the announcement of The Healy Family Scholarship Program and Turtle Wax Hybrid Solutions Ceramic Graphene Paste Wax, a new paste wax featuring the brand's patent pending graphene technology, one of the top, new ingredient trends in car care.

"It's been an incredible journey over the last 75 years, and I'm so lucky to have had a front-row seat to it all," said Denis John Healy, executive chairman, Turtle Wax. "The fact that we continue to expand to new channels and territories - yet stay true to our values - and make sure our products continue to be easy to use, are grounded in technology, and always come at a great price, is a testament to the foundation built by my grandparents and parents. I'm honored to continue their legacy and excited for what we have in store for 2021 and beyond."

TRAINING THE FUTURE

Setting the industry standard for superiority in car care is what Turtle Wax has and will continue to do. An important part of that commitment is supporting the future generation of car detailers and giving them ample resources to succeed, and that starts with training, which is paramount to growing this industry.

The Healy Family Scholarship Program will support training and educational opportunities for future detailers and chemists. To start, the brand is donating $75,000 worth of trainings led by a Turtle Wax International Detailing Association (IDA) Recognized Trainer over the next three years to support and further their careers without the worry of financial investments.

INDUSTRY-LEADING INGREDIENTS

With innovation at its core, it wouldn't be a 75th anniversary celebration without new products. Beginning today, Turtle Wax is offering fans the opportunity to purchase the commemorative 75th anniversary Turtle Wax Hybrid Solutions Ceramic Graphene Paste Wax available in the US at TurtleWax.com or AutoGeek.com and is coming soon to Amazon.com – retailing for $35 while supplies last.

The commemorative paste wax features a unique blend of 10 waxes that are infused with silicon dioxide (SiO2) ceramic and graphene technology. The combined key benefits of this limited-edition wax include incredible gloss, slickness, water repellency, chemical resistance along with heat dissipation for increased UV protection, and helps keep water and contaminants from sticking to the vehicle resulting in a clean, protected and easier-to-maintain finish.

Graphene technology within the paste wax has been an industry game-changer and a key factor in the early successes of the brand's Hybrid Solutions Pro line. Having launched in December 2020 with Turtle Wax's proprietary patent pending graphene technology, the Hybrid Solutions Pro line was one of the first graphene-infused products available at mass retail. The product line – which includes 1 & Done Compound Correct & Finish™ To the Max Wax™ and Pro Flex Wax™ – holds a No. 1 Amazon New Release Badge and has Turtle Wax as relevant as ever in the car care industry.

COMMEMORATIVE BIRTHDAY KIT

Fans can also get their hands on a birthday kit which includes the 75th anniversary Turtle Wax Hybrid Solutions Ceramic Graphene Paste Wax, professional-grade car care accessories and a modern-vintage style capsule apparel collection, available for purchase now at TurtleWax.com. Current members of the Chicago-based car detailing subscription service GloveBox will be receiving the entire kit as part of their April box. For fans not already subscribed, those who sign up before April at GloveBoxDetail.com can use the code 'TURTLEWAX75' when checking out to receive 30 percent off a monthly subscription package.

For more details on Turtle Wax's 75th anniversary and to learn more about the brand's history, visit www.turtlewax.com and follow the brand on social at @TurtleWax and #TurtleWax75 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

*NPD units 12 months ending Dec. 2020

About Turtle Wax

The Turtle Wax story started with the launch of the first-ever bottled car wax in 1944. More than 75 years later, the 'Most Innovative Brand in Car Care' is still capturing the attention of the auto appearance industry with a cross-category assortment of No. 1 selling products. With product distribution in more than 120 countries, the Turtle Wax brand resonates around the globe, but the brand's heart remains in its hometown of Chicago, where award-winning innovation is developed to this day. For an inside look at the brand's breakthrough product development process or how Turtle Wax supports car culture worldwide, visit TurtleWax.com.

