Turtle Wax Continues To Shine As Chicago Auto Show's Exclusive Car-Care Sponsor

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based Turtle Wax, Inc. continues to make its hometown shine at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show. As the exclusive car care sponsor of the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, held Feb. 8-17 at McCormick Place, Turtle Wax will keep the nearly 1,000 vehicles on display shining their best and spotlight its latest innovation, Turtle Wax Hybrid Solutions, with product demonstrations as well special events in its engaging exhibit all show long.

"Turtle Wax is proud to continue to partner with the Chicago Auto Show, one of the area's marquee cultural events, to showcase the latest in automotive innovation," said Turtle Wax Co-chairmen Denis Healy, and wife, Sondra Healy. "As a family-owned company with deep roots in Chicago, it's our way of celebrating the automakers, local drivers and dealers that inspire Turtle Wax and power the Chicagoland automotive industry."

Whether attendees want to maintain their new car's appearance or spruce up an everyday ride, Turtle Wax gives show-goers the chance to get their hands on its latest innovations, which are designed keep cars looking their best inside and out.

"Turtle Wax is an iconic Chicago brand making it a natural partner for the Chicago Auto Show," said Tony Guido, Chicago Auto Show chairman. "Many are surprised to learn that Turtle Wax products are found in more than 90 countries across the globe, so we feel especially lucky to have them based right here in our backyard."

This year, Turtle Wax has added a robust lineup of special events and detailing demonstrations within its South Hall exhibit – appealing to both car enthusiasts and everyday consumers. Special guests range from famous YouTube personalities to dynamic detailers including Pan the Organizer, Jimbo from Auto Detailing Podcast and Brian Spitler from APEX Auto Detail. Demonstrations on a 2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt will take place each day of the public show on the hours 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

On the themed Chicago Sports Team Pride Day, Monday, Feb. 10, Turtle Wax and long-time partner, the Chicago Wolves, will feature the Turtle Wax Ice Box -- a Zamboni they've coined the "Fanboni" that's both fun and practical on the ice during Chicago Wolves hockey games. Attendees can check it out near the Chicago Wolves setup in the North Hall.

Throughout the entirety of the show, fans can pick up a full-size bottle of Turtle Wax's Spray & Wipe car interior cleaning product, while supplies last. Spray & Wipe made its debut at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show to rave reviews, so the brand wanted to show its appreciation to Chicagoans for their support.

Additionally, fans who share their Chicago Auto Show experience on social media with #CAS2020 and tag Turtle Wax in posts, will automatically be entered to win daily prizes, including a Turtle Wax-branded wash bucket filled with new car care products.

As the nation's largest auto show, the Chicago Auto Show features more than 1 million square feet of exhibit space showcasing brand-new vehicle introductions and a complete range of domestic and imported passenger cars, trucks, sport-utility vehicles, minivans and concept cars. In all, nearly 1,000 different vehicles will be on display including hundreds of interactive, aftermarket, accessory and auto-related exhibits, competition vehicles, antique and collector cars.

The 2020 Chicago Auto Show will also feature four indoor test track experiences, three outdoor ride-and-drive opportunities and dozens of interactive exhibits located throughout the show floor.

For more details on Turtle Wax and its products, visit www.TurtleWax.com. For more information on the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com or watch this promotional video. Media can visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com/media for more information or to register for media credentials.

About the Chicago Auto Show

The Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America, spanning more than 1 million square feet of production, concept and exotic vehicle exhibit space. In addition to hosting multiple world and North American vehicle debuts, the Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity raises more than $2.5 million annually for 18 vital Chicago organizations in a single night. The 2020 public show is Feb. 8-17. For more information, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com or www.Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is one of the nation's largest metropolitan dealer organizations. It is comprised of more than 420 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world-famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information please visit www.CATA.info.

About Turtle Wax

The Turtle Wax story started with the launch of the first-ever bottled car wax in 1944. Nearly 75 years later, the 'Most Innovative Brand in Car Care' is still capturing the attention of the auto appearance industry with a cross-category assortment of No. 1 selling products. With product distribution in more than 120 countries, the Turtle Wax brand resonates around the globe, but the brand's heart remains in its hometown of Chicago, where award-winning innovation is developed to this day. For an inside look at the brand's breakthrough product development process or how Turtle Wax supports car culture worldwide, visit YouTube.com/TurtleWax.

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show

Related Links

http://www.chicagoautoshow.com/

