TurtleTree Secures First Vegan Certification for Precision Fermentation Dairy Industry

The leading and most trusted provider of vegan certification in North America gives TurtleTree's sustainable lactoferrin, LF+, the stamp of approval, setting new industry standards

WOODLAND, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TurtleTree , a pioneer in sustainable nutrition, and Vegan Action , the most recognized vegan certification provider in the U.S. today announced the official vegan certification of TurtleTree's animal-free sustainable lactoferrin, LF+ . This milestone establishes TurtleTree as the first precision fermentation dairy company globally to obtain vegan certification, and the first ever to receive the Certified Vegan logo in the 24 years it's been administered. In taking this step, TurtleTree has solidified its unwavering commitment to animal welfare as well as meeting the evolving demands of conscious consumers.

TurtleTree CEO and Co-Founder Fengru Lin and TurtleTree's world-first vegan-certified lactoferrin, LF+

While most precision fermentation products don't involve animal products or byproducts, their bioidentical nature and the origins of the genetic codes required in production can make interpretations complex, particularly when adhering to vegan standards originally designed for plant-based products. Regulatory approval also demands extensive safety testing, and some companies may opt for quicker, cheaper animal studies, and preclude their products from obtaining vegan certification. This is a hot-button issue and potentially the reason most precision fermentation companies haven't pursued official certification, despite stating they are vegan and animal-free.

Turtletree has taken a pioneering step by securing vegan certification for its bioidentical dairy protein, LF+, confirming strict adherence to the highest ethical standards. In turn, the company aims to set a precedent that can help create a standardized definition of veganism in the context of precision fermentation. TurtleTree's certification by Vegan Action adhered to rigorous criteria, guaranteeing the exclusion of animal products, byproducts, and animal testing. LF+ is now the only vegan lactoferrin on the market, challenging the dominance of lactoferrin sourced exclusively from cows.

As the global vegan food market is projected to reach $36 billion by 2031, the demand for certified vegan products continues to surge. With this certification, LF+ is well-positioned to cater to this growing market and support large food and beverage companies seeking innovative, vegan-certified ingredients.

Fengru Lin, CEO and Co-Founder of TurtleTree, emphasizes TurtleTree's dedication to aligning words with actions: "With this certification, we are putting words into action and allowing that action to be validated by a third party. We want to build a food system that is sustainable and enables animals to live happier and healthier lives. As conscious consumers increasingly prioritize ethical choices, we aim to provide food and beverage brands with the unwavering confidence that our products align seamlessly with those evolving values."

Krissi Vandenberg, Director of Vegan Action, celebrates this alternative protein milestone. "We were thrilled to get TurtleTree's product Vegan Certified because of the clear benchmark this sets for the rest of the industry. TurtleTree's dedication to ethical practices and transparency is commendable and will undoubtedly inspire other precision fermentation companies. This certification demonstrates the tangible steps companies can take to validate and communicate their values to customers, underlining a collective commitment to ethical standards."

The Certified Vegan logo from Vegan Action now adorns LF+ packaging, showcasing TurtleTree's commitment to transparency and validating its claims through independent third-party assessment.

About TurtleTree

TurtleTree is a biotechnology company creating a new generation of nutrition—one that's better for the planet, animals, and people everywhere. Harnessing cutting-edge precision fermentation technology, TurtleTree is creating better-for-you ingredients sustainably and affordably, with benefits that enhance not only plant-based foods but a wide variety of everyday food products.

About Vegan Action

Vegan Action is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization working to eliminate animal suffering, reduce environmental impacts, and improve human health through a vegan diet. Vegan Action is a provider of vegan certification via the Certified Vegan Logo. Distributed and recognized globally, the logo is a registered trademark for products and ingredients that do not contain animal products or byproducts and that have not been tested on animals.

