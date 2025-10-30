Turvo and Augment Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Order-to-Cash Supply Chain Orchestration

Integration brings advanced artificial intelligence to Turvo's Collaboration Cloud, accelerating efficiency, visibility, and profitability across global supply chains.

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo, LLC ("Turvo" or "the Company"), provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain, today announced a strategic partnership with Augment, the AI productivity platform for logistics. Together, Turvo and Augment will deliver intelligent, end-to-end order-to-cash supply chain orchestration that combines Turvo's networked Collaboration Cloud with Augment's advanced AI capabilities.

The partnership empowers shippers, freight brokers, and 3PLs to automate critical workflows, predict disruptions, and optimize execution in real-time—from order creation through final settlement. By embedding Augie, Augment's AI teammate for logistics, directly into Turvo's collaborative platform, customers can reduce manual work, shorten order-to-cash cycles, and unlock new levels of supply chain resilience and profitability.

"Turvo's TMS is designed to bring order to the world's most complex supply chains," said Billy Sarracino, CEO of Turvo. "Through the combination of Augment's AI Teammate, Augie, and Turvo's TMS platform, we're providing our customers with an infinitely scalable virtual employee capable of automating workflows, accelerating orchestration, and driving outsized results with a combined technology solution never seen before in the industry."

"Partnering with forward-thinking TMS platforms like Turvo helps us serve even more operators in their daily flow of work," said Harish Abbott, Co-Founder and CEO of Augment. "Together, we're giving logistics service providers a real edge by taking the grind out of freight, so their teams are freed to focus on finding new ways to grow and serve customers."

The joint solution is now available to Turvo customers across industries including food & beverage, consumer packaged goods, and logistics services. Early adopters are already reporting improvements in efficiency, speed, and decision-making across their operations.

To learn more, register to attend the webinar "Augment & Turvo: Bringing AI into the Flow of Freight" on Thursday, November 13th at 1:00 PM CT.

About Turvo

Turvo provides a collaborative Transportation Management System (TMS) application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo Collaboration Cloud connects freight brokers, 3PLs, shippers, and carriers to unite supply chain ecosystems, delivering outstanding customer experiences, real-time collaboration, and accelerated growth. The technology unifies internal and external systems, providing one end-to-end solution that streamlines operations, enhances analytics, and automates business processes while eliminating redundant manual tasks. Turvo's customers include some of the world's largest Fortune 500 logistics service providers and shippers, as well as small to mid-sized freight brokers. Turvo is based in Dallas, Texas, with offices in Hyderabad, India. www.turvo.com

About Augment

Augment is the AI productivity platform for logistics. Its flagship product, Augie, is a freight-native AI teammate that works across phone, email, portals, and systems to automate and streamline the most complex logistics workflows—supporting brokers, shippers, and carriers from order to cash. Augment has raised $110M from Redpoint Ventures, 8VC, and leading logistics funds. Learn more at www.goaugment.com.

