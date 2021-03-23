Turvo Empowers 3PLs to Deliver Differentiated Customer Experience

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo , provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, announces new customer engagement capabilities as part of its recently launched Turvo Collaboration Cloud .

The Turvo Collaboration Cloud delivers a differentiated customer experience helping third-party logistics providers accelerate revenue growth and increase customer loyalty with powerful collaboration tools.

Using Turvo, third-party logistics providers (3PLs) can now collaborate with their network of customers in real-time with a beautiful and intuitive user experience. This collaboration experience is a significant improvement over homegrown "portals" or "control towers" – which have resulted in low adoption rates by shippers and carriers – and enables collaboration with contextual search, messaging, real-time visibility across orders, inventory, warehouses, shipments, exception management, settlement and more.

By bringing supply chain participants together in one user experience application, 3PLs who use Turvo can differentiate their service offering to win more business, improve customer loyalty and accelerate revenue growth.

A Better Way to Work

"We saw a better way for 3PLs to be an integral part of their shipper's go-to-market strategy by delivering a better experience to their customers and consumers," said Michael Redisch, Vice President of Customer Experience at Turvo. "We believe to win more shipper business across transportation, inventory, warehouse management, and fast-growing last-mile concierge services, 3PLs need to rethink how their technology architecture aligns with their shipper's brand strategy."

Reimagining How 3PLs Differentiate and Create a Competitive Advantage

Leading logistics companies use Turvo Collaboration Cloud to deliver outstanding customer experiences, including Ryder System , a leading supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions company.

"RyderShare™, which leverages Turvo technology for its collaborative logistics platform, radically improves how the logistics industry engages customers," said Kendra Phillips, Chief Technology Officer and VP of New Products at Ryder System, Inc. "It's a strategic advantage that enables us to help our customers make smarter decisions and act quicker within their supply chains. As a result, we've been successful in onboarding new customers who see the technology as a competitive advantage."

Lineage Logistics – the world's largest and most innovative temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider – uses Turvo to unify its cold-chain operations and provide unparalleled inventory transparency.

"Lineage Link®, powered by Turvo, provides our customers with a transformative logistics solution to engage, manage and optimize their end-to-end supply chain," said Sudarsan Thattai, Chief Information Officer at Lineage Logistics. "Customer experience is one of our pillars of innovation. Turvo is helping us digitally reimagine the supply chain experience to better serve our customers."

Empowering the Entire Supply Chain

Turvo Collaboration Cloud empowers organizations throughout the supply chain:

Shippers can easily see their inventory, customer's orders and shipments in real-time, in one place, regardless of where it's physically located or in which system the corresponding data resides.

3PLs can win a shippers' entire managed transportation business, including last mile, and provide a differentiated branded experience for their shippers.

3PLs and brokers increase operational efficiency by as much as 50% by automating workflows, eliminating multiple data entry points, and by utilizing Turvo Search to bring about order to cash visibility without increasing headcount.

Carriers can avoid annoying check calls and get paid significantly faster through tracking and proof-of-delivery (POD) document uploads in the Turvo driver app.

Many Turvo users report that Turvo helps build trust with their customers, allowing them to win more business. A fast-growing 3PL in the southeast U.S., for example, has dramatically grown their managed transportation business, including life-saving Covid-19 vaccines , using Turvo.

, using Turvo. Turvo Collaboration Cloud future proofs supply chain data architecture so 3PLs can add new service offerings through an API-first approach, improving time to market and eliminating expensive custom integrations.

For more information, click here to register for "Reimagining the Supply Chain to Deliver Amazing Customer Experiences," a free webinar hosted by FreightWaves and featuring Kendra Phillips, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of New Products at Ryder System, and Ketan Karkhanis, Chief Product Officer at Turvo, on Thursday, April 8th at 2pm EDT.

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest, Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. (www.turvo.com)

For media inquiries, please contact Cameron Galbraith, 949-214-8245, [email protected].

SOURCE Turvo, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.turvo.com

