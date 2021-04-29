Turvo Launches New Capabilities to Build Great Carrier Networks

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo , provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, announces innovative new carrier collaboration capabilities as part of its recently launched Turvo Collaboration Cloud .

With self-serve carrier invites and rapid onboarding, easy offer management, accurate shipment tracking, mobile offer management through a driver app, and more, Turvo empowers shippers, third-party logistics providers, and brokers to build the best carrier networks possible by delivering an outstanding carrier experience.

Turvo's new carrier collaboration tools, part of the Turvo Collaboration Cloud's suite of applications, build great carrier networks by delivering outstanding customer experiences.

Combined with the comprehensive and powerful capabilities of the Turvo Collaboration Cloud, supply chain managers can improve carrier performance, reduce dwell times, ensure predictability in the supply chain, and promote sustainability by eliminating waste and unnecessary delays.

Carrier Networks Are Key

Shippers, 3PLs, and brokers rely on a predictable and reliable carrier network: products that don't get to market provide no value.

In a tight supply chain market, carriers have lots of options for who to partner with. The best carriers – those that consistently and economically deliver on time, in full, and without issues – have significant leverage. By providing a great customer experience, shippers, 3PLs, and brokers can build lasting, lucrative relationships with top carriers that accelerate growth for all parties.

Likewise, attracting great carriers and managing the sheer number of carrier relationships can be a challenge. Larger companies have turned to customer relationship management (CRM) systems, business intelligence (BI), and various other point solutions to manage their carrier network. However, most companies still rely on contact lists, email folders, and spreadsheets. Because these tools are siloed, inaccessible, and inconsistent, this creates poor customer experiences for carriers.

A Better User Experience Unites The Best Companies

Fortunately, Turvo's cloud-native collaboration solution empowers every type of company to deliver outstanding customer experiences up and down the supply chain.

"Customer experience is a differentiator everywhere in the supply chain," said Scott Lang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Turvo. "Our customers are using Turvo to connect with and collaborate with their customers and carriers to build lasting relationships that drive both businesses forward."

Customer experience is also key to cultivating reliable, trustworthy carriers, a requirement for success in today's market.

"A great carrier network is a competitive advantage," said Ketan Karkhanis, Chief Product Officer at Turvo. "And great customer experiences create great carrier networks. Making it easy to collaborate, manage offers, provide updates, and get paid faster helps attract the best carriers, which in turn deliver superior results."

How Turvo Builds Great Carrier Networks

The Turvo Collaboration Cloud helps companies unify their supply chain, collaborate more effectively, and future-proof their businesses with innovative technology that delivers outstanding customer experiences.

"We can onboard a new carrier in only a few minutes while making sure nothing is missed," said Chris Wang, CEO of Taimen Transport. "We work with thousands of carriers and are blown away with the automation and ease of use of Turvo matched with the talent and support of the Turvo team."

Specific capabilities that help build great carrier networks include:

Rapid Onboarding – 3PLs and brokers with an RMIS integration configured can easily verify, onboard, and assign shipments to new carriers in a few minutes.

– 3PLs and brokers with an RMIS integration configured can easily verify, onboard, and assign shipments to new carriers in a few minutes. Carrier Dashboards – Purpose-built configurable dashboards enable carriers to collaborate with shippers, 3PLs, and brokers to plan, execute, and bill all in one place with ease.

– Purpose-built configurable dashboards enable carriers to collaborate with shippers, 3PLs, and brokers to plan, execute, and bill all in one place with ease. Marketplace & Offer Management – Carriers can grow revenue by viewing opportunities and responding to offers from multiple customers in their network in one easy-to-use system on both desktop and mobile.

– Carriers can grow revenue by viewing opportunities and responding to offers from multiple customers in their network in one easy-to-use system on both desktop and mobile. Turvo Driver – Native Android and iOS app to help drivers respond to offers, provide automated real-time updates with GPS tracking, schedule appointments, capture documentation such as proof of delivery, and get paid faster.

– Native Android and iOS app to help drivers respond to offers, provide automated real-time updates with GPS tracking, schedule appointments, capture documentation such as proof of delivery, and get paid faster. Live GPS Tracking – Eliminate annoying and time-consuming check calls with real-time location tracking and secure sharing with key stakeholders.

– Eliminate annoying and time-consuming check calls with real-time location tracking and secure sharing with key stakeholders. In-Context Messaging – Communicate clearly and collaborate efficiently with in-context messaging with language translation to improve the communication experience.

– Communicate clearly and collaborate efficiently with in-context messaging with language translation to improve the communication experience. Document Management – Stay organized with all of the critical documents attached to shipments in one always accessible system.

– Stay organized with all of the critical documents attached to shipments in one always accessible system. Analytics – Logistics managers can quickly review lane performance, profitability, reliability statistics, and more to select the best carriers based on hard data and real-life results.

– Logistics managers can quickly review lane performance, profitability, reliability statistics, and more to select the best carriers based on hard data and real-life results. Powerful Integrations – Turvo's cloud-native platform unifies systems, people, and processes by integrating with mission-critical systems and data sources, such as FreightWaves SONAR, DAT, ITS/Truckstop.com, and public load boards via Turvo's robust public API and self-service pre-configured integrations.

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest, Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. (www.turvo.com)

