Turvo's Routing Guide Supercharges its Industry Leading Collaborative TMS

SAN MATEO, California, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo, provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, announced today that its collaborative TMS now features a routing guide that automates workflow and carrier assignment, creating a seamless end-to-end Turvo platform experience.

With the industry's most advanced routing guide now powering Turvo's TMS, shipments are automatically offered out to various carriers, carrier groups, and/or bid boards based on rules and requirements set up by an admin user. Built by Turvo's award winning engineers, Turvo continues to offer industry-leading TMS solutions, in the most collaborative and connected ecosystem available in the supply chain space.

"Turvo's automated routing guide rounds out a bundle of powerful features that give us a competitive edge," said Steve Lyons, President, Vine Line Logistics, LLC. "We're now able to secure capacity for our customers more efficiently than ever before, freeing up our team to be more responsive."

Turvo's collaborative logistics platform unifies existing workflows, giving customers access to scaled growth through computing, rather than personnel. The routing guide further automates existing Turvo Marketplace functionalities, while enhancing its network capabilities.

Turvo's TMS gives freight brokers, third-party logistics providers (3PLs), and shippers a place to plan, execute, settle, and automate all their supply chain operations, on one platform, with a network approach.

These critical capabilities include:

Routing guide

Order, inventory, and shipment visibility and planning

One-click integrations to third-party systems

Order aggregation

Carrier management

Drayage management

Multimodal management

Private marketplace

Robust analytics

Differentiated customer experience

"Our TMS features the most powerful and comprehensive applications available in logistics," said Scott Lang, Chairman and CEO, Turvo. "With the industry's most advanced routing guide, Turvo takes automation and collaboration to a new level, giving companies the marketplace capabilities needed to capture new business in a dynamic and challenging market."

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest, Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. (www.turvo.com)

