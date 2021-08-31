Tuscan® Dairy is Rallying Its Communities to Win Milk Money for Local High School Athletic Departments

BURLINGTON, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-farmer owned Tuscan Dairy today announced the launch of its first-ever FUEL THEIR DRIVE promotion that will award up to $10,000 to local school athletic departments in New York, N.Y. and Northern New Jersey.

With the pandemic further tightening school athletic budgets across the country, FUEL THEIR DRIVE will give Tuscan milk shoppers a chance to help local high schools win a portion of $1MM that will be awarded to high school athletic programs nationwide while also supporting their hometown athletes.

Tuscan Dairy will award 22 grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 to high schools in the communities it serves, including New York, N.Y. and Northern New Jersey. Dollars can be used to update a sports field, revamp the school gym, purchase much-needed athletic equipment, or whatever the athletic department's greatest need is. The best part? All shoppers have to do is buy Tuscan milk, available locally at Target, Stop & Shop, King Kullen and other retailers near you. Community members and high schoolers can also engage in local-market social media challenges for a chance for high schools to win additional dollars.

"Community is at the core of who we are and supporting those communities is deep-rooted in our bones," said Emilio Cuadra, Vice President of Sales for the Northeast Group. "Our commitment to communities goes beyond producing wholesome dairy products for families to enjoy. At Tuscan, we believe it is our responsibility to lend a helping hand where we can. We hope this promotion will help fuel success for our area high schools and local athletes."

FUEL THEIR DRIVE is grounded in the idea that milk can power school athletes like no other beverage – with high quality protein for strong muscles, fluids to rehydrate; and the nutrients athletes need such as calcium, Vitamin D and phosphorus.

Winning the Milk Money is Easy!

Tuscan shoppers can win up to $10,000 for their schools starting August 30 through October 15. It's easy to participate.

Buy Tuscan milk

Snap a photo of your receipt

Upload at https://fueltheirdrive.com/tuscan

Vote for your high school

Schools with the most votes will win $10K and some winners will be chosen at random for $2K so shoppers are encouraged to purchase and upload often. Visit the store locator at https://fueltheirdrive.com/tuscan to find local retailers that sell Tuscan milk.

Community members and high schoolers have an additional chance to win $1,000 for their school by:

SHOWING and SHARING their school pride on social media by participating in a school spirit challenge. Post pics or videos on Instagram however you show school spirit, such as toasting an athletic team with a glass of milk, wearing a school uniform or jersey, painting school colors on your face or more. Tag @tuscandairyfarms with hashtag #FuelTheirDriveSweepstakes to enter.

Learn more about the FUEL THEIR DRIVE promotion at https://fueltheirdrive.com/tuscan and find full rules HERE.

About Tuscan® Dairy

Tuscan Dairy is the number one brand of milk in the New York market. Founded in 1918 by Louis Borinsky, Tuscan Dairy Farms began as a family-run distribution company, delivering dairy products door-to-door throughout Union and Essex counties in New Jersey. Today, these dairy products are available in supermarkets, convenience stores and food service outlets throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Long Island and the northern half of New Jersey. Favorite Tuscan products include milk, flavored milk, single-serve milk and cream. In May 2020, Tuscan Farms Dairy became a farmer-owned brand of Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national dairy cooperative owned by more than 12,500 dairy farmers. For more information, visit www.tuscandairy.com/.

SOURCE Tuscan Dairy