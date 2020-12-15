Tuscan Gardens Senior Living celebrates opening in Delray Beach.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As we turn the corner on the fight against COVID-19, Tuscan Gardens Senior Living proudly announces the opening of Tuscan Gardens of Delray Beach.

Offering Assisted Living, Enhanced Assisted Living, and the award-winning Transitional Aspire Memory Care program, Tuscan Gardens of Delray Beach recently opened its doors to new residents offering a wide range of amenities and signature programs – the convenience of on-site resort-style amenities as well as the ability to socialize while remaining safe.

Tuscan Gardens of Delray Beach is a luxury senior living community, ideally located at 14313 Sims Road in Delray Beach, Fla. The architecture and design boast stunning great rooms, dining rooms, bistro, lounges, fireplace, grand balconies, Tuscan Kitchen with gourmet stone oven, theater, fitness center, beauty salon, on-site spa and massage room, state-of-the-art emergency and fall notification system, arts & crafts studio, putting green, bocce ball and crochet court.

There are also several hospitals within 15 miles of the community, including rehabilitation, short and long-term acute care.

As Tuscan Gardens navigates through difficult times, residents and families are raving about their care during COVID-19. "My mother moved into Tuscan Gardens within days of their opening. We can say only good things about the care she gets. The food is delicious and wholesome. The staff could not be nicer or more helpful. We have found a place for her where she is happy, well taken care of, and part of a wonderful family. 5 stars isn't enough," said Jerry, a family member of a Tuscan Gardens resident.

"Since the start of the pandemic, Tuscan Gardens has acted quickly and decisively, establishing a task force and implementing infection control efforts early. Although COVID-19 surrounds us here in Florida, Tuscan Gardens' focus remains with their residents – keeping them safe, secure, active and engaged," said Laurence J. Pino, founder and CEO of Tuscan Gardens.

About Tuscan Gardens

Tuscan Gardens is a Florida-based company delivering luxury senior living. Tuscan Gardens' mission is to provide seniors with the opportunity to live and thrive each day with purpose, passion and joy – a vibrant lifestyle, complete with chef-prepared meals, engaging activities and rewarding social events grounded by celebrating family, culture, and heritage. Learn more at https://tuscangardens.com.

