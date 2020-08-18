Tuscan Gardens Senior Living "Hug Wall" Reunites Seniors with Family Members and Loved Ones Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Tuscan Gardens has received recent coverage for its innovative "Hug Wall" (aptly named the "Tuscan Hug"), a wall consisting of two panels: one plexiglass, the other a plastic table liner approximately 10 millimeters thick. Four holes are cut for arms and sealed with closet flanges, with arm-length rubber gloves affixed to the flanges. The holes are strategically cut into two columns, one hole over the other, allowing the right arm of the user to go over the left shoulder of the hug's recipient. The "Tuscan Hug" was recently installed at their Palm Coast and Venice communities in Florida.

"While keeping our residents safe from COVID-19 is of paramount importance, we needed to find a way for our residents and family members in Tuscan Gardens of Venetia Bay and Tuscan Garden of Palm Coast to stay emotionally connected. The Tuscan Hug Wall was perfect," said Laurence J. Pino, Founder and CEO of Tuscan Gardens.

Assisted living facilities throughout the U.S. have been on lockdown since the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

"Our residents haven't been able to hug and really feel their loved ones since March," said Ali Turner, Executive Director of Tuscan Gardens. "This is an opportunity to embrace safely – and to have that touch."

Recently, one Tuscan Gardens resident, Joann, was visited by her husband who lives nearby. Joann's husband said it was the first time he had been able to embrace his wife – and see her smile – since March.

Tuscan Gardens says the "Tuscan Hug" takes two employees approximately a day-and-a-half to construct and bedazzle it with flowers and messages of positivity and love for their residents. With a vaccine still on the horizon, the revolutionary "Tuscan Hug" can become the safest way for residents and families to interact as Florida slowly begins reopening later this year.

