Tusco Adds Two New Self-Watering Planters to its Elegant Line of 100% Recyclable Indoor/Outdoor Lawn and Garden Products Made in the U.S.

Tenth Avenue Holdings

12 Sep, 2023

STREETSBORO, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tusco Products, a leading U.S. manufacturer of 100% recyclable rotation molded planters and accessories for home and commercial lawn and garden customers, has announced two new products to elevate home décor: the Modern Colonial Planter and Modern Farmhouse Shiplap Planter. Louisa Casto, marketing director for Jolly Pets, a subsidiary of Tenth Avenue Holdings (TAH) LLC, made the announcement. Tusco Products is a subsidiary of Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC.

Casto said, "These two new products were made with the consumers' busy lifestyle in mind. They are molded with a double wall design that creates an internal water reservoir to facilitate the self-watering process.The lawn and garden market is growing exponentially thanks to the demand for innovation."

Tusco Products are sold at local garden centers, online retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, and direct-to-consumer at tuscoproducts.com. The manufacturers' suggested retail prices range from $17.99 to $450.00. For bulk and wholesale pricing information, contact the Sales Department at [email protected] or call 866-502-7687.

Key features of the Modern Colonial Planter:

  • Superior Craftsmanship: Meticulously designed and constructed from premium materials, the Modern Colonial Planter boasts unmatched durability and longevity.
  • Striking Colonial Design: Inspired by the classic allure of colonial architecture, this planter features clean lines and a refined silhouette, making it a true standout piece that complements any interior or exterior setting.
  • Versatility Redefined: The Modern Colonial Planter is available in various sizes, catering to all your planting needs. Whether you want to showcase a vibrant array of flowers or cultivate a mini indoor garden, this planter effortlessly adapts to your vision.
  • Weather-Resistant Finish: Its weather-resistance guarantees protection against the elements, so you can confidently display your plants indoors or outdoors without worrying about wear and tear.
  • Thoughtful Drainage System: Equipped with a thoughtful self-watering system, excess water is efficiently managed, preventing root rot and ensuring your plants stay healthy and vibrant.
  • Effortless Maintenance: Our planter is not just a treat for the eyes; it also makes plant care a breeze. Cleaning and maintaining this planter is simple, allowing you to focus more on enjoying your green sanctuary.

Key Features of the Modern Farmhouse Shiplap Planter:

  • Timeless Shiplap Design: Embrace the classic allure of shiplap, reimagined for modern living. This planter showcases the iconic horizontal paneling that adds character and warmth to decorative surroundings.
  • Premium Quality Materials: Crafted with the finest materials, this planter ensures unrivaled durability and longevity, allowing enjoyment for years to come.
  • Self-Watering System: Forget the hassle of frequent watering. The Shiplap Planter comes equipped with a cutting-edge self-watering system, providing beloved plants with the perfect amount of hydration so they thrive effortlessly.
  • Versatile Planting Space: With ample planting space, this planter allows a variety of botanical delights, from luscious greens to vibrant florals, to flourish.
  • Farmhouse Chic, Anywhere: Whether adorning the front porch, adding charm to the backyard, or sprucing up indoor spaces, this planter effortlessly infuses modern farmhouse allure wherever it goes.

About Tenth Avenue Holdings:
Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC (TAH) is a privately held, diversified holding company based in New York City that operates and invests in privately and publicly held businesses. It is the parent company of Tenth Avenue Commerce, LLC (TAC). TAH was founded in 2008 to combine the founders' close friendships with a shared desire to build an entity with enduring value. The company's passion is for long-term value creation rooted in relationships with founders and operators. TAH's current portfolio of private holdings and brands includes Big Barker, Bronx Brewery, Brook & York, Caulipower, E- Garderobe, EQL by Kerrits, Eve's Addiction, FaceVase, fromyouflowers.com, H.Bloom, Horsemen's Pride, Jolly Pets, Kerrits, Kitty Kasas, Lula's Garden, Oughton, PackIt, sendflowers.com, The Gift Basket Store, Under Your Skin. For more information, visit www.tenave.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Jennifer A. Maguire
[email protected]

Diane Stefani
[email protected] 

