Tushar Kaushik is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tushar Kaushik is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Architectural and Solutions Consultant in the Solution Architecture and Product Delivery fields, acknowledging his exemplary work with 13778355 Canada Inc.

Mr. Kaushik is an architectural and solutions consultant with expertise in product delivery. He has been in his career for over 20 years. This year, he launched his own business in Toronto, an architectural and solutions consultancy firm named 13778355 Canada Inc.

With over two decades of experience, Mr. Kaushik is a solution technologist who has successfully mastered defining, managing, and delivering large-scale customer-centric solutions, product implementations, and architecture across multiple platforms and systems. Additionally, Mr. Kaushik is an exemplary leader possessing over 15 years of experience creating, stabilizing, coaching, and mentoring teams for design, delivery, implementation, and production support.

In pursuit of higher education, Mr. Kaushik earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Mumbai, India, in 1997. Among his licenses and certifications, he is certified in Microsoft Azure Fundamentals. Over the years, he has received several awards for his work, including the Neural Leadership Institute Award for Workplace Coaching, the Chairman's Excellence Award for Delivery (2020, 2019, 2015, and 2013), the Tesla Award (2018), Going the Extra Mile Award in Running a Business (2017), and the Special Award in Business Management from Polaris (2012), to name a few.

Among his keys to success, Mr. Kaushik maintains a strong desire to learn more and grow professionally. He has an open mind towards achieving goals, believing that it takes about 1 percent ideas, 1 percent luck, and 98 percent hard work to make it. He also has an attitude of continual progress to learn from mistakes while minimizing and eliminating failures. "I always feel that I need to learn more," Mr. Kaushik states. "Failures are good for progress, as long as the failures are converted to learning and are not repeated."

Looking to the future, Mr. Kaushik's five-year goal consists of establishing a full-time coaching career.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who