Tusima and Japan's Largest Aggregated Payment Platform Netstars Reached A Strategic Cooperation in the Offline Consumer Points Field

TOKYO, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tusima is an infrastructure that bridges Web3.0 with real-world business, dedicated to establishing RWB (Real-World Business) entirely on the efficient, low-cost, decentralized networks of Web3.0. It aims to leverage transformative innovation infrastructure to unlock the full potential of real-world commerce by integrating Web3.0 into business operations. This integration enhances business scenarios, broadens funding avenues, reduces funding costs, minimizes credit expenses, and facilitates the development of credit finance.

Founded in 2009, Netstars is an aggregated payment platform in Japan dedicated to advancing the cashless society through technological means. It has aggregated more than 25 global mobile payment companies including PayPal, LINE Pay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, etc., covering more than 400,000 merchants in Japan. On September 26, 2023, Netstars was listed on the TokyoStockExchange Growth Market (Stock code: 5590) https://www.netstars.co.jp/news/7083/

In 2023, Tusima and Netstars began to expand the on-chain business. Netstars put all payment data on the Tusima network for backup storage. As of March 2024, Tusima network has stored Netstars's 219 million transactions, involving a transaction volume of 484.1 billion JPY. The number of payment devices involved reached 300,000, covering nearly one million users.

During the cooperation, Tusima continuously processed ultra-large and high-concurrency data, with the highest peak reaching 12,000tps. During this period, the network operated very securely and stably, which shows that the Tusima network has the security and stability of Web 3.0 and the high concurrency capabilities of traditional Web 2.0 businesses.

Why did Netstars, a mature Web 2.0 company, choose to collaborate with Tusima?

It's because Tusima, dedicated to integrating Real-World business (RWB) into Web 3.0, possesses irreplaceable top technical advantages:

Trusted consensus mechanism: Ensure the security and reliability of transactions.

Tusima is based on Ethereum 's decentralized consensus optimized for trusted computing, featuring high consensus, decentralized nodes, and a high degree of decentralization. These characteristics make the Tusima network have the same system security as Ethereum , and can achieve redundancy against 99% of network attacks, while the consensus speed can reach tens of thousands of TPS; Ultra-low-cost DA layer (data availability): Effectively reduces the cost of data storage and transmission.

The DA layer is managed by the Data Availability Committee (DAC), ensuring the security and reliable management of web3.0 off-chain data. For enhanced scalability, DAC plays a crucial role in transferring important computing work and data storage to the off-chain, greatly reducing the burden on the web3.0 L1 main network. Tusima supports highly efficient DA modules, utilizing trusted Oracle methods to seamlessly integrate with mature Web 2.0 systems, minimizing usage costs to the utmost. Compared with the same field such as Ethereum , the submission cost of blobs is 85,000 times lower, and 30 times lower than Celestia. Validium off-chain computing: Efficient off-chain computing is achieved.

Tusima uses Validium's off-chain data availability and computing to process transactions, separating transactions from the Ethereum mainnet. Validium does not store transaction data on the L1 network, but generates ZK proofs and publishes them as validity proofs. This approach ensures data integrity while optimizing scalability and significantly reducing costs. Decentralized interstellar file distributed storage system: Ensure data reliability and availability.

Tusima's Web3.0 solution uses decentralized distributed storage technology based on the interstellar file distribution system IPFS to store data in decentralized multiple nodes instead of centrally storing it on a single server or cluster.

Implementation:

Decentralized point-to-point storage of various types of data, without single point failure problems;

point-to-point storage of various types of data, without single point failure problems; The permanent modification history of any file can be traced and cannot be tampered with;

Content-based addressability is achieved: the file is identified by generating an independent hash value through the file content, rather than by the file storage location;

Decentralized incentives are distributed, there is no centralized server or controller, as long as there is a node, anything stored will not be lost or cannot be tampered with;

In the future, with the launch of the Tusima mainnet, both parties will cooperate in all aspects:

Jointly committed to realizing the convergence of Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 in aggregated payments. Consumer points obtained from offline consumption will have broader applications, not only on traditional Web 2.0 platforms but also seamlessly transferable to emerging Web 3.0 domains, expanding the possibilities of digital asset exchange. Build a smooth data connection bridge, by integrating and sharing information resources between Web 2.0 and Web 3.0, to provide users with a more convenient and efficient financial service experience. This forward-looking data cooperation model helps break down the data barriers between two worlds, promotes cross-border data flow, and brings users more diversified payment options and preferential activities. Based on a trusted financial system for JPY stablecoins, we see the preservation and optimization of currency value and the opening of new paths in financial technology innovation. The successful establishment of this infrastructure will help reduce merchants' financing costs, and enhance trade transparency and stability, further promoting the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy.

The cooperation between Tusima and Netstars not only has great potential and innovative significance in terms of technological integration but will also have a profound impact on the future development of financial networks and the digital economy. Through close collaboration, both parties will shape a trustworthy and efficient financial ecosystem, bringing more extensive, convenient, and trustworthy digital financial service infrastructure to users, businesses, and society as a whole.

What will Tusima do shortly to achieve better cooperation?

Launch the Tusima mainnet, which is expected to be completed in Q2 2024. Issue Tusima network basic token TSM. We have already started TDO in Triathon. If you want to get TSM shares early, you can participate in TDO. → https://www.triathon.space/tdo Develop more product features on the Tusima network.

Tusima is committed to bringing real-world business into Web 3.0. Join them to build a new decentralized digital world.

Official-links

Website: https://tusima.network/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TusimaNetwork

SOURCE Tusima