TuSimple Announces Three New Members of Executive Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global autonomous technology company based in San Diego, California, announced the addition of three new members to its Executive Advisory Board. These new members will add their experience and expertise in transportation and policy to a notable group of leadership executives currently providing guidance and strategic insight to TuSimple's executive leadership team as the company looks to bring autonomous trucking technology to market safely and reliably.

Joining the Executive Advisory Board is:

Nicole Nason , Chief Safety Officer and Head of External Affairs, Cavnue

, Chief Safety Officer and Head of External Affairs, Cavnue Persio Lisboa , President and Chief Executive Officer, Navistar International Corporation

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Navistar International Corporation Richard Kramer , Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

"We are assembling an impressive group of industry experts to provide strategic guidance as we continue to bring autonomous trucks to market through the expansion of the TuSimple Autonomous Freight Network," said Cheng Lu, President and CEO of TuSimple. "Their combined expertise in the areas of transportation, logistics and safety will play a valuable role in helping bring what we believe is a transformational technology to market over the next few years."

About Nicole Nason

Nicole Nason is the Chief Safety Officer and Head of External Affairs at Cavnue, a company founded by Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners (SIP) to accelerate and realize the full potential of connected and autonomous vehicles to make roads safer, less congested, shared, and sustainable. As the Senate-confirmed former Administrator of the U.S. Federal Highway Administration, Nicole has been a leading advocate for critical advances in autonomous vehicles, innovative construction materials and safety. Prior, she was appointed Assistant Secretary at the State Department's Bureau of Administration, responsible for managing the global supply, shipping, logistics, and transportation services. Previously, Nicole was unanimously confirmed as the Administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

About Persio Lisboa

Persio Lisboa is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Navistar International Corporation. Prior to becoming CEO, Persio was Chief Operating Officer, leading all aspects of sales and operations both domestically and globally. Before that, he was President of Operations, responsible for manufacturing, product development, procurement, and supply chain, as well as the enterprise deployment of lean operating principles at Navistar. Persio also serves on the board of directors of the National Association of Manufacturers and James Hardie Industries, an industrial building materials company headquartered in Ireland.

About Richard Kramer

Richard Kramer is Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. Richard's tenure as CEO – now the second longest in company history – has coincided with an inflection point in transportation that has led to the evolution of Goodyear into a technology-driven mobility company. While it continues to supply customers with a portfolio of high-quality tires and services, Goodyear has established itself as a leader in providing services, tools, analytics, and products for evolving modes of transportation, including electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and fleets of shared and connected consumer vehicles.

About TuSimple

TuSimple, headquartered in San Diego, California, is an autonomous driving technology company employing more than 600 employees in the U.S. We have operations in Arizona and Texas, and globally in Europe, Japan, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready Level 4 (SAE) fully autonomous driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's proprietary leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, and operate nearly continuously while using 10% less fuel than trucks on the road today. For more information, please visit www.tusimple.com , and follow us on Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

The TuSimple press site, including videos and photos, can be found at www.tusimple.com/media .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking, including statements regarding TuSimple's business strategy and plans, market opportunity and objectives of management for future operations. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast", "future", "intend," "may," "might", "opportunity", "plan," "possible", "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strategy", "strive", "target," "will," or "would", the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many important factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the fact that autonomous driving is an emerging technology and involves significant risks and uncertainties; unfavorable changes to, or TuSimple's failure to comply with, applicable government regulations, including those related to autonomous vehicles; TuSimple's ability to develop its Autonomous Freight Network and market, sell or lease purpose-built L4 autonomous semi-trucks could be harmed if TuSimple's L4 autonomous semi-trucks fail to perform as expected; TuSimple's ability to commercialize its offerings at scale; various other factors relating to TuSimple's business, operations and financial performance, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our final prospectus dated April 14, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 16, 2021 and TuSimple's other filings with the SEC. These SEC filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

SOURCE TuSimple Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tusimple.com

