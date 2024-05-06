TuSimple Appoints Two New Directors to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS: TSPH) ("TuSimple" or the "Company"), a global autonomous driving technology company, today announced the appointment of Albert Schultz and Jianan Hao to its Board of Directors.

Schultz, an independent director, brings extensive experience from his roles at the CIA and as an entrepreneur. His background will further bolster TuSimple's governance practices and help ensure regulatory compliance.

Hao is the chief operating officer at TuSimple and has been with the Company since its inception. His strong technical background and deep understanding of the Company's technology and global presence will provide valuable insights to guide TuSimple's growth and ensure responsible governance.

The Company also announced that Mike Mosier, an existing board member, has transitioned off the Board. During his tenure, Mosier has made valuable contributions to the Company.

"We are confident that the additions of Albert and Jianan to the Board will contribute to TuSimple's long-term success and shareholder value creation," said Cheng Lu, president and CEO of TuSimple. "I want to express my sincere gratitude to Mike for his valuable contributions and dedicated service during his tenure on the TuSimple Board."

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Global achievements include the world's first fully autonomous, 'driver-out' semi-truck run on open public roads in the U.S. and China, and development of the world's first Autonomous Freight Network (AFN). Visit us at www.tusimple.com.

SOURCE TuSimple Holdings, Inc.